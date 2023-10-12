Matt Weiss Joins S&P Global Mobility as Executive Director of Product Strategy and Pricing Solutions

News provided by

S&P Global Mobility

12 Oct, 2023, 15:30 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Mobility, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) and a world leader in data, technology, and expertise, today announced it has hired Matt Weiss in the newly created role of executive director, product strategy and pricing solutions. 

In this role, Matt will drive the strategic expansion of S&P Global Mobility's North American market reporting and analytical products, specifically enabling new customer solutions in the areas of strategic pricing and incentives management to meet the evolving demands of the automotive market. 

Weiss joins the firm from JATO Dynamics, where he most recently was global head of insurance and president of North America.  He was a member of the worldwide leadership team accountable for all aspects of the North American Business Unit and Global Insurance vertical.

"Matt's experience will help to enable product growth across our portfolio," said Joe LaFeir, President of S&P Global Mobility.  "This area of our business is a strategic investment for us and will enable us to provide customers with a broader set of solutions to help drive their business."

"I'm honored to join the talented S&P Global Mobility team," said Weiss.  "We have a point in time opportunity to guide our clients' vehicle pricing decisions through a period of significant change in automotive consumer buying habits. Our ambition is to bring to market new and authoritative, data-driven pricing solutions while enhancing our already powerful suite of offerings."

Weiss is based in California and will work with S&P Global Mobility clients worldwide.

About S&P Global Mobility

At S&P Global Mobility, we provide invaluable insights derived from unmatched automotive data, enabling our customers to anticipate change and make decisions with conviction. Our expertise helps them to optimize their businesses, reach the right consumers, and shape the future of mobility. We open the door to automotive innovation, revealing the buying patterns of today and helping customers plan for the emerging technologies of tomorrow.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/mobility.

Media Contact:

Michelle Culver
S&P Global Mobility
248.728.7496 or 248.342.6211
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Global Mobility

