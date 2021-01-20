Matt Wilson Joins Usaj Realty to Provide Luxury Services to Vail

DENVER, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matt Wilson joins Usaj Realty as a Broker Associate expanding the brokerage's presence to Vail Valley. Wilson will develop and facilitate real estate transactions in the Vail Valley while parlaying his extensive background in the hospitality industry to bring superior white-glove service to clients looking to buy or sell real estate.

Matt Wilson

"People who work remotely realized they can do so in Vail, staying for longer periods," says Wilson. "September was a record-setting month for the highest total dollar volume of real estate ever, which was quickly surpassed in October. This is a permanent shift for Vail's housing market, and future homeowners will look to local area experts to navigate the area's highly competitive market."

Wilson says, "Partnering with one of Denver's top brokerages provides an established and reliable network to help make future homeowners' dreams a reality." A native to western Pennsylvania, Wilson moved to Vail over a decade ago to help open the Four Seasons in Vail Village and became an agent after realizing how many visitors wanted to become owners.

Outside of real estate, Wilson enjoys hiking, skiing, and rafting. He once skied for 56 straight months and was a river guide for many years on the Eagle, Colorado and Arkansas rivers.

"Matt brings a wealth of market knowledge and luxury experience to the Usaj Realty team," says Jenny Usaj, Employing Broker and Owner of Usaj Realty. "He is extremely knowledgeable of the real estate market in Vail Valley and Eagle County and we're excited to bring Usaj Realty to serve Colorado's mountain communities."

Usaj Realty is a full-service boutique real estate firm located in the heart of Downtown Denver and Vail Valley. To learn more about Matt Wilson and Usaj Realty, please visit usajrealty.com .

About Usaj Realty

Usaj Realty is a full-service boutique real estate firm located in the heart of Downtown Denver and Vail Valley. We are passionate, local specialists in residential real estate and development sales. We are results-driven professionals with powerful resources we want to put to work for you. With careful planning, consistent follow-through, and attention to detail, Usaj Realty brokers excel at getting their clients the best price and best terms when it comes to buying and selling residential property. By choosing Usaj Realty, clients are assured they have the industry's most talented and committed brokers working towards the success of their real estate goals.

Contact:

Tyler Bryany

813-951-4169

[email protected]

SOURCE Usaj Realty

Related Links

http://www.usajrealty.com

