Mattamy Asset Management Appoints Board of Directors

The accomplished executives who make up MAM's board of directors have the requisite skills, knowledge and relationships to advance the organization's strategic priorities in North America and abroad. These include fueling responsible investments in businesses and assets across geographies and the spectrum of risk and return. Messrs. Williams and Nicholson previously served on the Mattamy Group Corporation (homebuilding) board, which has been disbanded with the appointment of MAM's board. The new MAM board will provide the same governance and advisory counsel to the Mattamy Group Corporation (homebuilding) business as the previous board did.

Mr. Gilgan stated, "Formalizing our board is the natural next step in the ongoing evolution of Mattamy Asset Management. Since introducing our new organizational structure and expanding our investment horizons last year, we have made considerable progress building a diversified investment portfolio that includes a number of new and promising business ventures. Our board members are exceptional businesspeople whose guidance and counsel will greatly benefit our company. I look forward to working closely with them as we continue to grow and diversify the organization."

Mattamy Asset Management is an asset manager focused on building a diversified portfolio of investments across geographies, asset classes and the spectrum of risk and return. Mattamy Asset Management is the parent company of Mattamy Homes Canada and Mattamy Homes U.S., which together comprise the largest privately held homebuilding platform in North America. Mattamy Asset Management is committed to achieving the best-possible long-term risk-adjusted returns for its clients and functioning as a socially responsible corporate citizen.

