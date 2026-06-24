Mattamy Homes Expands Presence at Rocking K with Acquisition of Alamar Neighborhood in Vail, Arizona

The homebuilder acquires 38 finished lots and will launch presales in July 2026

TUCSON, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has acquired Alamar at Rocking K, adding 38 finished homesites across 4.7 acres in the growing Rocking K master-planned community in Vail, Arizona. The acquisition closed Wednesday, June 10, 2026. Presales for the neighborhood are scheduled to begin in July, with model homes expected to open in August 2026.

Mattamy Homes has acquired Alamar at Rocking K, adding 38 finished homesites across 4.7 acres in the growing Rocking K master-planned community in Vail, Arizona. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Alamar at Rocking K joins Mattamy's Covena Pointe at Rocking K and Oasis at Rocking K neighborhoods within the 5,000-acre Rocking K master-planned community located approximately 25 miles from downtown Tucson.

Mattamy will offer four single-family home floor plans starting at 1,735 square feet.

"Alamar adds another attractive homebuying opportunity in the sought-after Vail area," said Anjela Salyer, president of Mattamy's Tucson Division. "With 38 finished homesites ready for development, we're excited to welcome future homeowners to this exceptional community and continue growing our presence at Rocking K."

Within Rocking K, Alamar offers a variety of home designs and personalization opportunities tailored to different lifestyles. Structural and design options include extended sliding glass doors, gourmet kitchens and a range of layout configurations. Buyers will also have access to Mattamy's Design Studio experience.

The neighborhood offers views of the Rincon Mountains and Sonoran Desert. Residents enjoy access to Rocking K's family-oriented amenities, including a 19-acre community park featuring pickleball and basketball courts, a splash pad, multipurpose fields and pocket parks.

The master-planned community is a short bike ride from The Loop, a 137-mile trail system that connects regional parks, greenways, transit routes, employment centers, shopping destinations and entertainment venues throughout the region.

Alamar at Rocking K is also located east of Saguaro National Park East, providing residents with convenient access to some of Southern Arizona's most recognized outdoor recreation areas.

Nearby attractions include Del Lago Golf Club, Fred Enke Golf Course, Lincoln Regional Park, Cienega Creek Natural Preserve, Colossal Cave Mountain Park, Pima Air & Space Museum and Tanque Verde Ranch.

Shopping and dining options are available at Houghton Town Center, along with local restaurants, boutiques, golf courses, wineries and vineyards throughout the surrounding area.

Major employers in the area include Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Raytheon and the University of Arizona Tech Park.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. For more information, visit www.mattamyhomes.com.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited