Mattamy Homes Launches New Phase in Anna's Villages of Hurricane Creek

Designed for first-time buyers, these homes offer practical layouts and accessible pricing in one of North Texas' fastest-growing areas

DALLAS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, announced a new phase in its Villages of Hurricane Creek neighborhood, introducing 40-foot homesites and three new floorplans designed to support attainable homeownership in a growing North Texas market.

The new phase is now selling and features 10 available floorplans, including the new Alford, Hamilton II and Bonhill designs, with layouts and pricing tailored for first-time buyers.

Mattamy Homes announces a new phase in its Villages of Hurricane Creek neighborhood, introducing 40-foot homesites and three new floorplans designed to support attainable homeownership in a growing North Texas market. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Residents can enjoy green space, winding creeks and walking and biking trails throughout the community. Amenities also include a clubhouse, pool, parks, scenic ponds and a community garden, to support outdoor living and bring neighbors together. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

To date, Mattamy Homes has built more than 150 homes in the Villages of Hurricane Creek, with more than 100 additional homes planned. Once complete, the full master-planned community is expected to include more than 1,300 homes, with buildout anticipated by 2029.

"Anna continues to be a strong market for families and first-time buyers looking for value, space and connectivity," said John Kuntz, Division President of Mattamy Homes' Dallas Division. "With this new phase, we're giving buyers more choice and more ways to get into a home, while still delivering the quality and community experience Mattamy is known for."

Located just west of U.S. Highway 75, the Villages of Hurricane Creek offers single-family homes in a thoughtfully designed community that blends natural surroundings with everyday convenience.

Residents can enjoy green space, winding creeks and walking and biking trails throughout the community. Amenities also include a clubhouse, pool, parks, scenic ponds and a community garden, to support outdoor living and bring neighbors together.

Future plans also include approximately 50,000 square feet of on-site retail and restaurant space, along with a future elementary school and a recently opened fire station.

Its location also provides convenient access to historic downtown McKinney, as well as major employment centers in Plano and the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area.

To learn more about available homes and floorplans in Villages of Hurricane Creek, visit https://mattamyhomes.com/texas/dallas-fort-worth/anna/hurricane-creek

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets — Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its U.S. head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited