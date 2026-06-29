Mattamy Homes Expands Tampa Presence with Land Acquisition in Pasco County

145 homesites in Land O' Lakes master-planned community Verona reflects continued investment in one of Florida's fastest growing regions

TAMPA, Fla., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Mattamy Homes, North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, has announced the acquisition of 145 homesites in a new master-planned community, Verona, in central Pasco County, Florida, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to growth in the Tampa region. The land transaction closed on June 5, 2026, with home sales targeted to begin in summer 2027.

Located off State Road 52 in Land O' Lakes, Verona is a 2,500-home master-planned community, led by Eisenhower Property Group, that will feature multiple builders.

Mattamy Homes, North America’s largest family-owned homebuilder, has announced the acquisition of 145 homesites in a new master-planned community, Verona, in central Pasco County, Florida. Pictured here is the Terra Rosa model. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited) Mattamy’s presence will include 73 40-foot homesites and 72 50-foot homesites, a total of 145 single-family homes. The company will showcase 13 thoughtfully designed floorplans ranging from 1,787 to 3,067 square feet, with two to six bedrooms, two to four bathrooms and two-car garages. Pictured here is the Terra Rosa model. (CNW Group/Mattamy Homes Limited)

Approximately 2,000 acres of the overall community will remain dedicated to open space, agricultural use and recreational areas, under a Restrictive Covenant with Pasco County, supporting a balanced and connected living environment. The project reflects continued growth in Pasco County, one of the Tampa area's fastest expanding residential markets.

Mattamy's presence will include 73 40-foot homesites and 72 50-foot homesites, a total of 145 single-family homes. The company will showcase 13 thoughtfully designed floorplans ranging from 1,787 to 3,067 square feet, with two to six bedrooms, two to four bathrooms and two-car garages. Model homes will be constructed to demonstrate Mattamy's signature quality, distinctive exterior styles and enhanced curb appeal.

"This is an exciting addition to our Tampa portfolio and a great example of where we want to be investing," said Bob Meyn, President of Mattamy's Tampa Division. "Pasco County continues to see strong growth, and we look forward to offering homebuyers the right combination of location, scale and lifestyle at this fresh new master-planned community. We're looking forward to bringing a broad range of well-designed homes to the market and helping more families put down roots in one of the most dynamic areas in the region."

The community is ideally positioned near major transportation corridors, with Interstate 75 located approximately four miles east on State Road 52. Residents will benefit from a 35-minute drive to downtown Tampa, providing connectivity to major employment centers across the region. Nearby amenities include Publix, a golf course and a variety of restaurants, along with access to Wesley Chapel destinations such as The Grove and Shops at Wiregrass.

Community amenities are expected to include a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style pool, pickleball courts, playgrounds, a paw park, picnic areas and a network of trails. Community amenities are expected to be complete by summer 2027.

This latest acquisition builds on Mattamy's strong momentum in the Tampa area and reflects the company's focus on delivering high quality homes in locations that offer long-term value, connectivity and an exceptional homeowner experience.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest family-owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 48 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps more than 8,000 families realize their dream of homeownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets: Dallas, Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples and Southeast Florida. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited