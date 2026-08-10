Mattamy Homes marks 150,000 homes delivered across North America

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattamy Homes has reached an important milestone with the closing of its 150,000th home since the company's founding in 1978.

The milestone reflects decades of steady growth across Canada and the United States, with 150,000 families now living in Mattamy homes and communities across its markets.

"This milestone reflects the consistency and dedication of our team members across the US," said Keith Bass, CEO of Mattamy Homes US. "Every home we deliver represents a family we have the privilege to serve. As we continue to grow, our focus remains on building high-quality homes and communities that meet the needs of today's buyers."

The pace of growth has accelerated in recent decades. Mattamy's first 50,000 homes were delivered over 33 years, followed by nine years to reach 100,000, and a further six years to reach 150,000.

As housing supply and affordability continue to be key issues across North America, the delivery of new homes remains an important part of supporting communities and economic growth.

Mattamy Homes is North America's largest family-owned homebuilder, with operations across Canada and the United States. The company remains focused on delivering thoughtfully designed homes and communities that meet the evolving needs of homebuyers.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in North America, with more than 48 years of operations history across the United States and Canada. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida – and in Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, as well as in Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. Visit www.mattamyhomes.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattamy Homes Limited