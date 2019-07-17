MATTE Continues Pushing The Boundaries Of Storytelling And Experience

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTE Projects executive produced the Netflix documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, which received four 2019 Emmy nominations; Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special, Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Editing for Nonfiction Programming, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for Nonfiction Programming. The New York-based creative agency and entertainment company is expanding upon its original content ventures with a new ESPN+ series, while continuing to champion branding and experiential productions.

DECLARED

ESPN's new 7-part documentary series, Declared, follows NBA skills trainer Chris Brickley as he works with four top draft prospects. Produced by MATTE Films and 7x Media, Declared gives fans an inside look at the lives of Jaxson Hayes, Kevin Porter Jr., Zylan Cheatham, and PJ Washington. Directed by MATTE's Danny Yirgou, the creative tells a more personal story - bringing audiences an artistic and intimate look into the persons behind the prospects. Declared is currently available on ESPN+ with new episodes airing throughout the NBA Draft and Summer League, leading up to the 2019-20 NBA season.

ARCADE

Opening July 22 in London's iconic Centre Point building, Arcade Food Theatre is a unique, all-day food and drink concept bringing together a diverse collection of innovative restaurant brands from across London. With brand strategy and visual identity developed by MATTE, Arcade is a passionate, yet playful dive into a sensory-driven and versatile food market experience. From the logo to the word ARCADE, MATTE carefully considered every element of the market's physical space and digital footprint. The entire library of colors, shapes and textures of this brand are a nod to the lively world of experiences and flavors one may find in this food theatre. With MATTE's creative oversight, Arcade is carefully curated but never conventional, bringing art installations from global galleries and live music to the table.

EQUINOX

On June 26, MATTE produced and creative directed the launch of Equinox's 100th fitness club at Hudson Yards. Activating both floors of the 60,000 square foot facility, MATTE incorporated the club's fitness equipment and amenities into the party's layout. The celebration included DJ sets by Honey Dijon, Angel + Dren, and DJ Ruckus as well as surprise performances by members of the American Ballet Theatre and vogueing Icons and Legends from Equinox's Pride campaign. The centennial club launch prefaced the opening of the first Equinox Hotel, which MATTE is producing on Thursday, July 25.

