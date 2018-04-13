Mattel Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2018 financial results on Thursday, April 26, 2018, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Eastern time. Following this, Mattel will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time.

The conference call will be webcast on Mattel's Investor Relations website, http://investor.shareholder.com/mattel. To listen to the live call, log on to the website at least 10 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days and may be accessed beginning approximately two hours after the completion of the live call. A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time the evening of the call until Thursday, May 3, 2018, and may be accessed by dialing +1-404-537-3406. The passcode is 1389911.

Certain financial and statistical information included in the webcast, such as information required by Regulation G, will be available at the time of the webcast on the "Investors" section of Mattel's corporate website, http://investor.shareholder.com/mattel.

About Mattel

Mattel is a global learning, development and play company that inspires the next generation of kids to shape a brighter tomorrow. Through our portfolio of iconic consumer brands, including American Girl®, Barbie®, Fisher-Price®, Hot Wheels® and Thomas & Friends®, we create systems of play, content and experiences that help kids unlock their full potential. Mattel also creates inspiring and innovative products in collaboration with leading entertainment and technology companies as well as other partners. With a global workforce of approximately 28,000 people, Mattel operates in 40 countries and territories and sells products in more than 150 nations. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

Contacts:



News Media Alex Clark 310-252-6397 alex.clark@mattel.com Securities Analysts Whitney Steininger 310-252-2703 whitney.steininger@mattel.com

