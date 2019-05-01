Mattel Expands Global Licensing Agreement With Disney For Pixar Animation Studios Spanning New Releases And Iconic Blockbusters

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced the expansion of its global licensing agreement with Disney to span new titles and to design and develop toys inspired by characters from all Pixar Animation Studios' film properties. Included in the new agreement are upcoming 2020 movie releases, including "Onward," as well as beloved titles, many of which are Academy Award® winners or nominees, "Coco," "Finding Nemo," "Monsters, Inc.," and "The Incredibles," among others. Mattel's licensing rights in North America, Europe, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand include a wide variety of products, such as action figures, miniature and novelty figures, plush and playsets available beginning in May 2020.

This agreement builds on Mattel's strong relationship with Disney and Pixar, which includes the success of "Toy Story 3" and the "Cars" franchise, ahead of the highly-anticipated "Toy Story 4," opening June 21, 2019.

"Pixar is a legendary animation studio renowned for creating some of the most iconic and diverse sets of characters," said Janet Hsu, Chief Franchise Management Officer of Mattel. "We look forward to bringing these characters to children of all ages so they can create their own adventures and stories through play. This relationship is the latest example of Mattel's commitment to collaborate with globally-recognized franchises as part of our transformation into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company."

"Whether under the sea, in the clouds, on the racetrack or in deep space, we're thrilled to bring Pixar's innovative creativity to life through new interactive play experiences with Mattel," said Josh Silverman, EVP Global Product Commercialization, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "These new lines of toys and products will celebrate Mattel's commitment to imagination and extend Pixar's iconic characters and stories in unique ways."

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com.

Pixar Animation Studios, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, is an Academy Award®-winning film studio with world-renowned technical, creative and production capabilities in the art of computer animation. The Northern California studio has created some of the most successful and beloved animated films of all time, including "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "Cars," "The Incredibles," "Ratatouille," "WALL•E," "Up," "Toy Story 3," "Brave," "Inside Out," and "Coco." Its movies have won 36 Academy Awards® and have grossed more than $14 billion at the worldwide box office to date. "Toy Story 4," Pixar's 21st feature, opens in theaters on June 21, 2019.

