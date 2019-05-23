Mattel Extends Global Licensing Partnership With Warner Bros. Consumer Products For DC

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) today announced that it has extended its global licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and will continue to be the toy licensee for DC in the girls, preschool, vehicles, games and novelty toy categories. This agreement will support and grow existing DC Universe franchises as well as new content for "DC Super Hero Girls."

"DC is home to some of the world's greatest super heroes and extending our partnership will ensure we're able to support the growth of this iconic brand and bring it to even more audiences," said Janet Hsu, Chief Franchise Management Officer of Mattel. "Mattel is known for its winning design and innovation and, as the category leaders in dolls, vehicles and preschool, we're thrilled to support Warner Bros. long term franchise plans."

"Mattel has been our partner on DC for over 15 years and really knows our characters and understands the special connection they have with our fans," said Stephen Teglas, Senior Vice President, North America, Warner Bros. Consumer Products. "Their leadership in the Pre-School, Vehicle and Girl categories will help us bring great toys and experiences to DC fans of all ages."

This agreement continues Mattel's efforts to expand the company's brand into new commercial opportunities and builds upon its strong licensing partnerships with Disney, Universal Pictures, Nickelodeon, WWE, Microsoft and others.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global children's entertainment company that specializes in design and production of quality toys and consumer products. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, American Girl®, Fisher-Price®, Thomas & Friends® and MEGA®, as well as other popular brands that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 40 locations and sell products in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and technology companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in exploring the wonder of childhood and empowering kids to reach their full potential. Visit us online at www.mattel.com .

About DC

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative division charged with strategically integrating its content across Warner Bros. Entertainment and WarnerMedia. DC works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC is the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

