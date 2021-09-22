Matteo Perucchini Appointed CEO of Cambridge Healthcare Research

CAMBRIDGE, England, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Cambridge Healthcare Research (CHR) and its market research division Vox.Bio has appointed co-founder and director, Matteo Perucchini, as CEO.

Having won the Queen's Award for Enterprise in 2020, the appointment comes on the back of the company's exceptional performance over the course of the pandemic, with momentum continuing to grow.

"Since co-founding CHR in 2013, Matteo has been a visionary and trusted leader whose acumen has built a brand that has redefined excellence in our sector, in the way we inform and empower our clients to meet their challenges of today and tomorrow," said Edward Cartwright, one of the founding directors. "This past eighteen months has been an important period in our company's development, with our team doubling in size. No one is better positioned than Matteo, to continue to guide the firm through this new phase of growth, where meeting the demand for our services is a constant challenge. The pandemic has reignited interest and investment in healthcare, wellness and the life sciences. As the trusted partner to decision-makers across our sector, CHR is well-positioned to capitalize on this reenergised global drive for better health."

"I am thrilled to be taking on the role of CEO at such an exciting time for the company and for our clients." said Matteo. " Despite the challenges of the pandemic and thanks to the dedication and passion of the team, we have continued to excel in support of our customers, and to evolve as a business during unprecedented times. CHR has a world-class team, what we do is world-class and key to our success is our people, and our mission to create a thriving environment for them to excel. We have some ambitious and innovative plans for the future and I am genuinely excited to be surrounded by such a group of talented and inspiring individuals. Together we will deliver on our strategy and the next chapter in the success story of CHR."

In his recent role as Board Director, Matteo has been integral to driving CHR's strategy, supporting growth and ensuring the company's commitment to quality throughout the pandemic. A passionate advocate for sustainability and corporate responsibility, Matteo has championed the CSR committee from inception to Board level: CHR for Society is a socially conscious initiative, created to enable the entire workforce to make an impact beyond our everyday work, driving positive social and environmental change.

About Cambridge Healthcare Research

Cambridge Healthcare Research is a management consultancy providing strategic decision support to the pharmaceutical, medical device and consumer healthcare industries. Working closely with clients on asset commercialisation, product strategy and future opportunities, CHR enables its partners to navigate difficult commercial decisions, mapping their position in complex markets, and outlining the impact of competitor activities, intent and capabilities on their success. Vox.Bio is CHR's dynamic healthcare market research agency, re-thinking healthcare market research to delivering meaningful insights to clients in pharmaceutical, consumer health and medical device industries.

The team is passionate about healthcare and medical innovation, and its evaluation of market dynamics – combined with a targeted understanding of key trends in the prescriber, regulator and payer environments – equips their clients to make the right decisions from an optimally informed position.

In 2020, CHR won The Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade. The team spans global healthcare markets, with offices in Cambridge and London as well as consultants located across Europe, Asia and North America.

