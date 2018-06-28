Matter and Form Releases the V2; First 3D Scanner Designed to Support the Power User

TORONTO, June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter and Form Inc - credited for bringing low cost 3D scanning to the world - has announced the release of the second generation of their flagship product, the MFS1V2 Desktop 3D scanner. The V2 improves upon its predecessor as an essential part of a tech toolkit, with improved accuracy and usability. Designed for use with MFStudio (Matter and Form's desktop 3D scanning software), users will find themselves experimenting and learning to master the complexities of 3D scanning quickly.

"3D creation represents a digital frontier. 3D scanners are on the front line, but you need the right tool for the job, one that gives you a great experience. Matter and Form is delivering that in the V2," said Drew Shark, CEO and founder of Matter and Form. "We see the V2 as the natural evolution of the V1; similar yet refined."

The Matter and Form V1 is the most purchased 3D scanner in the world, with a broad user base including archivists, artists and makers. The V2 was designed with the existing customers in mind and replaces the original V1 model.

The V2 is an eye-safe laser scanner with patented technology for capturing a more diverse set of materials than other 3D laser scanners. The V2 offers an exceptionally engaging 3D experience that guides its users from beginner to pro. Matter and Form 3D scanners work perfectly with all 3rd party 3D printers and modeling programs.



About MFStudio and +Quickscan

MFStudio is a powerful scanning application with precise color texturing and robust cleaning tools. The +Quickscan addon feature delivers immediately responsive scanning for the educator or the impatient perfectionist. Together, MFStudio and +Quickscan produce rewarding, fast results that allow you to set up a scan and watch the object materialize on screen in minutes.

Price and Availability

The V2 +Quickscan scanner package is available for $649.00 (USD) through the Matter and Form website, Amazon, and other international distributors (see complete list https://matterandform.net/resellers). The V2 scanner is available without +Quickscan through the Matter and Form website and Amazon for $599.00 (USD). The +Quickscan feature can also be purchased separately in-app for $79.00 (USD). MFStudio software is available as a free download. More information is available at www.matterandform.net/download.

About Matter and Form

Matter and Form is a leading provider of innovative 3D scanning solutions that support ingenuity, artistry, and learning. Our project-based approach to the 3D scanning experience inspires creativity and efficiency. Matter and Form's customer base is far-reaching and diverse, including artists, educators, and industry professionals worldwide. For more information about products from Matter and Form, please visit www.matterandform.net.

