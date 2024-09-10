Matter Brands Unveils New Sustainable iPhone 16 Accessories from Gadget Guard and Atom Studios

New iPhone 16 compatible products leverage science to bring innovative solutions to the community of tech health fans

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matter Brands, the premium tech accessories company with the mission to protect people, their devices and the planet without compromise, today announced new iPhone16 compatible products from its Gadget Guard and Atom Studios brands. Gadget Guard™ unveiled a new line of products for outdoor enthusiasts that feature G-Form® impact absorbing technology. Atom Studios™, known for their innovation in sustainable materialization, introduced a new range of products featuring a modern design philosophy that works seamlessly to protect and enhance today's smartphones. They also announced new products featuring recycled aluminum and wood fiber, luxury cactus leather and a collaboration with Alara Tech that protects the user from EMF radiation.

"With the launch of the new iPhone 16 device line-up, we at Matter Brands are excited to unveil two new mobile accessory portfolios that offer the best in protection, design innovation and sustainability," said Jason Ellis, CEO of Matter Brands, LLC. "Our commitment to innovation with purpose is brought to life through thoughtful design, cutting edge materialization and technology partnerships with Alara Technologies, G-Form™ and EyeSafe™. These new accessories fully embody Matter Brands' mission of harmonizing technology with people and the planet."

"Matter Brands' authenticity comes from its Utah mountain-town heritage. We trace our roots back to 2009 when the brand was created to serve the needs of adventurous tech users that often exceeded the limits of traditional accessories. All our products are thoughtfully designed here in our Salt Lake City headquarters where we draw inspiration from one of the most beautiful places on earth. It's a daily reminder of our mission to protect the people and places we love," said Dave Raffone, President & CMO of Matter Brands, LLC.

Gadget Guard's iPhone 16 accessory lineup combines the brand's industry leading screen protection technology with G-Form's high-performance Smartflex™ non-Newtonian material—trusted by elite athletes. Gadget Guard and G-form are pushing the boundaries of device protection by proving that extreme protection cases don't have to be bulky.

The brand-new Glass Pro screen protector is 10X stronger than standard glass with a 6.5ft drop protection. Blue light filtering technology from Eyesafe® provides a Radiance Protection Factor of RPF 60, while anti-reflective material preserves the true screen color.

The new Reflector and Trek cases from Gadget Guard are ideal for outdoor adventures and the daily hustle of life. Reflector's unique reflective panel is designed to be seen even when your workouts are before dawn or after dark. Trek features an etched topographical design inspired by your next outdoor adventure. Both cases are made with G-Form Smartflex™ technology, offering class leading drop protection. Reflector and Trek are MagSafe compatible, made with 100% GRS Certified Recycled Plastic and a lifetime warranty.

Atom Studios delivers the best in sustainability, design, and performance with their latest line-up of cases for the new iPhone 16 devices. The Split case offers a distinctive eco-friendly dual material design. Its slim profile, made from wood fiber and recycled aluminum is MagSafe compatible and available in two on trend color options, Natural and Olive Green. And the latest Soft Snap line comes in a variety of new options including a vegan agave leather version and one with Alara Technology for EMF radiation reduction.

"I'm thrilled to use our Agave Cactus Leather Snap with the new iPhone 16. We've achieved a very sophisticated look with a minimal design. It's responsible luxury," said Chris Robinson, Chief Product Officer, Matter Brands LLC. "The cactus leather is elegant, highly sustainable, and extremely resistant to abrasion, rubbing, and tearing. The microfiber backing is soft against your phone. Plus, you get a satisfying snap when it attaches to the back of your phone."

Availability

Gadget Guard Reflector and Trek cases are available for purchase for $49.99 at gadgetguard.com and Verizon locations nationwide. Gadget Guard Glass Pro is available for $59.99 (*Guard Plus $69.99) on gadgetguard.com and in select retailers. Atom Studio Soft Snap products priced at $39.99 are available for purchase at atomstudios.com. Both the Soft Snap agave leather skin and Split case priced at $49.99 are available at Verizon locations nationwide. All Matter Brands iPhone 16 products listed above are available for purchase now. Soft Snap with Alara Technology priced at $59.99 will be available later in the Fall. Media Kit is available HERE.

About Matter Brands

Matter is a portfolio of premium tech accessories designed to improve the relationship between humans and their tech. The company is focused on protecting devices from their people, people from their devices and protecting the world from our waste. Our products marry consumer needs with science-based solutions, made from innovative materials and feature cutting edge design. Our portfolio is comprised of authentic and purpose driven brands. We believe in trusted relationships with our consumers, retailers, and distributors and we focus on top tier operations as well as excellence across our digital experiences. Our brands include Alara Tech, Atom Studios, CLCKR, Gadget Guard and Planet Buddies.

About G-Form

G-Form is a technology-driven protective solutions provider, pioneering the advancement of impact protection. Offering premium products that combine protection, comfort, style, and freedom of motion, G-Form has become a chosen protection brand for athletes looking to level up across various categories including bike, baseball, fastpitch, soccer and lacrosse. Learn more at www.g-form.com.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe is the world leader in blue light management, including technology, standards and certification solutions for displays and accessories. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. Learn more at eyesafe.com .

