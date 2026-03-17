MATTER Integrates Iontra's Battery Intelligence as one of the Core Layers of Its AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) Platform, Advancing AI-Governed Energy Systems in Mobility

DENVER, and AHMEDABAD, India, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MATTER, India's technology-driven electric mobility company, and Iontra Inc, the industry leader in real-time battery sensing and charge control solution, today announced their partnership to integrate Iontra's battery intelligence and adaptive charging technology as one of the core layers of Matter's AI-Defined Vehicle (AIDV) platform, marking a first-of-its-kind initiative from India towards AI-governed energy systems in mobility.

With battery intelligence embedded at the core of its vehicle architecture:

Battery health is measured in real time , not inferred

, not inferred Charging dynamically adapts to actual cell condition

to actual cell condition Thermal stress and degradation are actively managed

Safety margins expand without compromising performance

without compromising performance Battery life and consistency improve across the vehicle lifecycle

This milestone builds on MATTER's already state-of-the-art battery safety and control systems delivered through its Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) platform, including AERA. With the addition of adaptive, health-aware intelligence, MATTER is now advancing battery systems beyond predefined software logic toward AI-defined energy behaviour.

From Software-Defined Battery Safety to AI-Defined Energy Intelligence

Traditional electric vehicles rely on static battery assumptions and fixed charging profiles. MATTER's SDV platform has already established a strong baseline for battery protection, monitoring, and safety under real-world conditions through robust, real-time data systems. The integration of Iontra's technology elevates the platform further, introducing adaptive, predictive intelligence into how batteries behave, age, and protect themselves.

This shift enables MATTER to move from reactive protection toward self-optimising energy architectures, designed to scale as vehicle performance, charging speeds, and system complexity increase.

Battery Intelligence as a Pillar of AIDV

As part of MATTER's AIDV architecture unveiled at Technology Day 3.0, batteries evolve from passive energy storage units into intelligent, self-aware systems that continuously sense their condition, adapt to real-world usage, and optimise performance over time. Within MATTER's AIDV framework, intelligence governs materials, propulsion, thermal systems, and energy as a single, adaptive system. Battery intelligence plays a central role by informing how energy is charged, discharged, protected, and evolved over time. Iontra's real-time State of Health (SOH) sensing and adaptive charge-control capabilities form a foundational element of this transition.

By embedding Iontra's intelligence at the edge, MATTER enables faster and safer charging without hardware changes, improves reliability under demanding Indian operating conditions, and reduces lifetime ownership costs through healthier, longer-lasting batteries, while laying the foundation for long-term AI-governed energy control.

"Our SDV architecture established a strong foundation for battery safety and performance," said Kumar Prasad Tellikepalli, Founder and Group CTO, MATTER. "Integrating Iontra's sensing and adaptive charging capabilities allows energy systems to sense their true condition, adapt in real time, and evolve across the vehicle lifecycle, marking the transition from software-defined control to AI-defined energy behaviour."

"Electric mobility will not be defined by electrification alone, it will be defined by intelligence. MATTER's software-defined platforms already deliver industry-leading safety and control," said Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, MATTER. "By integrating adaptive battery intelligence as a core layer of our AIDV architecture, we are advancing a first-of-its-kind initiative from India towards AI-governed energy systems in mobility."

"Battery intelligence is essential to performance, safety, and trust in electric mobility. MATTER's AIDV approach closely aligns with our belief that batteries must be health-aware and adaptive at the edge," added Jeff Granato, Co-Founder and CEO, Iontra Inc. "Together, we are enabling eMobility products that are safer, more reliable, and deliver consistent performance over their entire life."

Completing the AIDV Energy Stack

The integration of Iontra's battery intelligence strengthens MATTER's AI-Defined Vehicle platform across the energy domain, complementing intelligent propulsion systems, thermal architectures, materials innovation, and domain-integrated control.

As MATTER advances structured validation and integration under this programme and expands its AIDV platform across multiple two-wheeler segments in the near future, battery intelligence will remain a central pillar in delivering scalable performance, safety, and lifecycle value.

About Iontra Inc

Founded in 2013, Iontra is a deep-tech Colorado-based battery intelligence and software solutions company that dramatically improves the charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold weather charging, and safety of all Lithium batteries. The company has offices in Denver, CO, Dallas, Texas, and Bangalore, India. To learn more, visit iontra.com.

About MATTER

MATTER Motor Works is a technology-driven electric mobility company redefining the future of two-wheelers through deep engineering, intelligence-led platforms, and indigenous innovation. Its flagship product, AERA, is the world's first manufactured geared electric motorbike. Backed by over 400+ innovations and 100 granted patents, MATTER is leading the transition toward AI-Defined Vehicles, where materials, energy, control, and software operate as a unified, adaptive system. www.matter.in

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SOURCE Iontra Inc