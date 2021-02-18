"Matter of Fact Listening Tour," Advancing Conversations About Race And Justice, To Air For First Time On Television

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The urgent conversation about race, equality and justice receives a primetime platform this month on Hearst Television stations across 26 media markets and will also be showcased on the A&E and fyi cable networks, which are co-owned by Hearst Television's parent company.

"The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality," a one-hour program featuring a variety of guests from the worlds of academia, sports, journalism and entertainment, is a special project of Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien, the acclaimed weekly Hearst Television public affairs program. Initial airings on Hearst's broadcast TV stations will appear in the primetime window on each station's primary channel during the balance of February. In Baltimore, Hearst Television's radio news-talk leader WBAL-AM will simulcast the airing on sister TV station WBAL-TV.

The special also will appear on A&E on February 20 at 12:00pm Eastern and on fyi February 21 at 10am and February 27 at 9am Eastern.

"The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality" features conversations about the relationship of race and privilege, racial stress, the impact of bias in the images and language in our daily news and information, and the creation of stereotypes and how they influence the way we think.

This represents the first television airing of the special, which initially appeared live on digital platforms in October 2020, and which was hailed by a participant, University of Maryland Prof. and Brookings Institution Fellow Dr. Rashawn Ray, as "the best show that I have been on that addresses #racism."

"We are extremely proud of this program as it directly addresses very important issues that are traditionally uncomfortable to talk about," said Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb. "As we work to improve and inform our communities around the subject of racial equity and social justice, more programming like The Hard Truth About Bias will serve as excellent platforms to advance the conversation forward."

"As with the weekly Matter of Fact program, The Hard Truth About Bias takes a fresh, insightful and differentiated approach, with people – not spokespeople – telling real and honest stories in a way that brings the topic home to viewers," said Emerson Coleman, Hearst Television senior vice president of programming, who also serves as executive in charge of production for Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien. "We believe audiences will find this presentation to be timely, memorable and impactful."

"We don't shy away from tough conversations because they are the path to understanding each other better, healing our wounds and finding a way forward," O'Brien said. "My aim is to unearth the kinds of ideas that can help us meet the challenge of creating an equal, fair and just society."

"The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality" marks the first installment of the Matter of Fact Listening Tour, with a series of virtual forums to be presented in 2021. The initiative harnesses the combined digital platforms of many of Hearst's consumer media brands, which livestreamed the initial October 8 presentation; these include 33 television stations; newspapers around the country; and many of the world's most popular magazines -- and on Matter of Fact's website, YouTube and Facebook Live channels. The entire 75-minute version of "The Hard Truth About Bias: Images and Reality" remains available for streaming at matteroffact.tv.

