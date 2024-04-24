Matterhorn, One of the Nation's Most Experienced Healthcare Advisory Firms, Facilitates the Review and Evaluation of Potential Partners for a Home Health Joint Venture.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Strategic Advisors (Matterhorn), a California-based investment bank already known for its strategic expertise in the healthcare sector, has successfully advised John Muir Health in evaluating potential partners for a home health joint venture. That detailed, comprehensive evaluation led to John Muir Health's selection of The Pennant Group as its joint venture partner.

"Matterhorn guided us through the process of identifying and evaluating potential joint venture partners. Throughout that effort, they were extremely responsive and provided us extensive, useful insight regarding potential partners," said George Sauter, former Chief Strategy Officer of John Muir Health. "Matterhorn helped us find, evaluate, and select a strong partner. They're a boutique firm with a highly qualified team of outstanding professionals who delivered what they promised."

Led by the founders, Tom Blankenship and Nate Kaufman, Matterhorn helped develop a comprehensive framework specifically for John Muir Health before facilitating the evaluation of a broad spectrum of potential partners.

John Muir Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system serving Contra Costa County and the greater San Francisco Bay Area. Celebrated for its exceptional quality in primary and specialty care and ancillary services, John Muir Health has more than 1,000 primary care and specialist physicians with more than 6,000 employees across the system.

Headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, The Pennant Group boasts a vast network of 104 home health, hospice, and home care agencies, alongside 53 senior living communities spanning 14 states, united in a commitment to providing life-changing service.

With John Muir Health's robust reputation and Pennant's industry-leading strength in operating home health and hospice agencies, this joint venture holds great promise to expand accessible, quality home health care. The joint venture also underscores Pennant's continued commitment to fostering local leadership and empowering its workforce—a philosophy that resonated with John Muir Health and was pivotal in the selection process.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Tom Blankenship noted, "Pennant's culture and emphasis on local empowerment were key differentiators. While our dedication to guiding John Muir Health through the partner selection process should underscore our prowess in the home health sector."

Matterhorn is poised to leverage this success to attract new clients seeking strategic guidance in home care mergers, acquisitions, or divestitures. "Because, as a boutique firm, what we offer is a level of principal engagement and consistency unmatched by larger firms," Nate Kaufman said.

About Matterhorn Strategic Advisors

Founded in 2021 by Tom Blankenship and Nathan Kaufman, Matterhorn Strategic Advisors is a leading independent investment bank specializing in strategic advisory and solutions for healthcare corporations, not-for-profits, and financial sponsors. With a focus on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets transactions, and corporate finance matters, Matterhorn's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to guiding clients through their most critical decisions.

For more information on Matterhorn's comprehensive suite of advisory services, visit www.MatterhornStrategicAdvisors.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Tom Blankenship

(310) 482-0486

[email protected]

SOURCE Matterhorn Strategic Advisors