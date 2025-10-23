Matterhorn Venture Partners Expands Chicago Portfolio with Infill Franklin Park Small-Bay Acquisition

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterhorn Venture Partners is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of a five-building, 25,000-square-foot small-bay industrial property located at 10228–10244 Franklin Avenue in Franklin Park, IL. Situated in the heart of the O'Hare submarket—one of Chicago's most supply-constrained industrial corridors—the asset features five contiguous 5,000-square-foot buildings, each offering both dock-high and drive-in loading, positioning it for strong tenant demand and long-term value creation.

Acquired at a significant discount to replacement cost, the property will undergo targeted capital improvements to modernize warehouse and office interiors, enhance curb appeal, and prepare the units for immediate lease-up.

"Small-bay industrial assets like Franklin Park are becoming increasingly rare, particularly in core infill markets," said Tina Ramos, Principal and Co-Founder of Matterhorn Venture Partners. "By acquiring this property well below replacement cost, we're able to deliver functional, in-demand product to a market starved for supply."

The Franklin Avenue acquisition marks MVP's eighth transaction and second in the Chicago market, bringing the firm's total capitalization to over $85 million since its founding in April 2024.

About Matterhorn Venture Partners

Matterhorn Venture Partners ("MVP") is a Chicago-based private real estate investment firm that acquires and manages industrial assets nationwide. Since its founding in 2024, MVP has completed more than $85 million in total capitalization, spanning six states and encompassing nearly 400,000 square feet. MVP co-invests with private and institutional partners to create value through targeted capital improvements, proactive asset management, and disciplined portfolio aggregation.

Learn more about Matterhorn Venture Partners at www.matterhornvp.com.

