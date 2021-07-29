Matterport Announces Investment in Digitization Tech Company SIMLAB to Accelerate Building Design, Construction and Management

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and GLIWICE, Poland, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced its strategic partnership and investment in SIMLAB, a technology company that specializes in the digitization of buildings throughout the design and construction phases and the development of software toolkits to help architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) teams communicate more efficiently and effectively at every project stage. Using the Matterport platform, the company creates products and features that integrate Matterport digital twins with Building Information Modeling (BIM) and smart home IoT technologies. The partnership is intended to fuel the development of new integrations and innovative products to meet the needs of AEC customers.

"Our partnership with SIMLAB further cements Matterport as the spatial data platform of choice for the AEC industry," said RJ Pittman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Matterport. "As a publicly-traded company we intend to further accelerate our growth by continuing to pursue strategic investments in partners like SIMLAB. Additionally, this is a clear example of our rapidly expanding developer ecosystem that aims to deliver best in-class industry solutions through a robust library of third-party add-ons and integrations from some of the most innovative companies spanning many important industries across the built world. Together with SIMLAB, we're excited to accelerate innovation and bring new tools to the industry worldwide."

"The Matterport platform is a game-changer for the global construction industry by making it easy to digitize buildings at any stage of development," said Marek Kozlak, founder and CEO of SIMLAB. "Matterport has opened up their spatial data platform to enable companies like SIMLAB to extend the power of the digital twin with new tools that automate construction documentation and project workflows. Matterport's investment will accelerate our technology development and growth plans. We are excited to collaborate on the future of spatial computing and the built world for our customers all over the world."

Matterport enables customers to capture a space with any supported camera, including the iPhone. Once captured, Matterport automatically creates a dimensionally accurate, photorealistic digital twin. With SIMLAB Stages, project stakeholders gain access to new functionality to more precisely track and view progress at all stages of construction from foundations to framing to mechanical-electrical-plumbing (MEP) to sheetrock and finishes. Inspections at construction sites can be done remotely and teams can collaborate with multi-user support, eliminating costly and time-consuming travel to job sites and speeding project execution timelines.

Watch how SIMLAB Stages works here.

Nohara Holdings, one of Japan's most respected construction resource specialists, and Misawa, one of the country's top construction companies, used SIMLAB Stages and Matterport digital twins on a recent project to build model houses. Travel time to the sites was cut by 50 percent, netting considerable cost savings. Another joint project is a large-scale hospital modernization in Tokyo that involves capturing digital twins for each floor every month. Project team members integrate data from sensors within the hospital into the Matterport digital twins to get real-time daily updates on the project site without needing to take more captures. With a construction management platform like SIMLAB Stages, digital twins can be overlaid with BIM and engineering data to let hospital leadership view specific points before, during, and after the renovation without traveling to the site.

Learn more about the groundbreaking technology SIMLAB develops for factories, hospitals, hotels and residential buildings here .

About SIMLAB

SIMLAB is a technology company focused on facility digitalization. We develop software apps for home and building owners, to be used by operators and occupants of offices, factories, hospitals, hotels, and multi-family residential buildings.

SIMLAB apps turn personal living spaces and working environments into multimedia digital command centers, accessible by computer, tablet, and smartphone, empowering users with interactive and intelligent digital twins of their structures, leveraging a combination of 3D models of the facility, real-time data from sensors, and user-defined asset information.

SIMLAB apps allow a way to track changes in a structure, supervise any construction, maintenance, or renovation progress as well as monitor facility aging, providing an easy and intuitive digital solution for the full life cycle of the building. https://simlab.pl/

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make spaces more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

