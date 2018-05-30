Matterport Appoints Media Technology Leader Chris Bell as CMO

A media-technology industry veteran, Mr. Bell previously served as the head of Worldwide Marketing & Product Management for Apple's iTunes division, where he was responsible for overseeing marketing for iTunes' flagship products across 119 countries in support of a $5-billion+ business.

"As we continue to expand into more industries and more countries, we are thrilled to welcome Chris to our team and look forward to leveraging his unparalleled media technology experience to help us engage our customers and further scale our business globally," stated Matterport CEO Bill Brown. "Chris immediately appreciated Matterport's unique technical innovations and market opportunities, and his passion for helping companies reach their full potential will be valuable to us as we leverage our unique platform to improve how people make decisions about properties through their entire lifecycle."

Matterport has built the world's most advanced platform for quickly and easily creating, understanding and distributing 3D models of real-world spaces. Last week, the company announced that it had reached a milestone, having amassed a library of over one million 3D models of real-world environments – the largest repository of 3D space data in the world – which will fuel the company's use of deep learning algorithms to create the next generation of AI-based computer vision technologies for the digital reconstruction and detailed understanding of physical spaces.

"Throughout my career, I have sought out the rewarding challenge of growing companies that are on the precipice of completely transforming how media is consumed, shared and experienced. Matterport is the next logical step in this progression, with an incredible product line and technology stack that makes creating and using digital 3D models of physical spaces easier, faster, and less expensive than ever before," said Mr. Bell.

Over the past four years, Matterport has experienced quadruple-digit revenue growth and notable market momentum including geographic expansion to EMEA and APAC, and vertical market expansion beyond residential real estate to include multifamily and commercial real estate, architecture, engineering and construction (AEC); insurance; travel and hospitality; and other industries. In 2017, Matterport was named the 26th fastest growing company by Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, Matterport is creating a True3D™ image of the physical world with its innovative, end-to-end platform for capturing, experiencing, and modifying digital copies of every real-world places on web, mobile devices, AR applications, and VR headsets. The company uses its proprietary machine-vision and deep learning platforms to fuel ongoing product innovation. Matterport's Cameras and Cloud Services make it quick and easy to turn real-world places into immersive virtual experiences. Matterport customers have produced over one million 3D spaces across 90 countries; these spaces have been visited nearly 400 million times. More information about Matterport is available at www.matterport.com.

