Matterport Partnership with roOomy Accelerates Real Estate Transactions, Opens Up New Revenue Opportunities for Retailers

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, the spatial data company leading the digital transformation of the built world, today announced its continued partnership with roOomy to provide virtual staging capabilities to residential and multifamily real estate customers. Potential buyers and renters can view staged properties and more deeply understand and visualize the potential for spaces 100% virtually, anytime from any device. Now, they can decide whether listings are right for them without in-person viewings, enabling the industry to thrive under social distancing restrictions. Consumers can also search for, decide on, and buy furnishings for their property within the Matterport digital twin.

"Virtual staging is one of the key services our customers consistently request. Our partnership with roOomy provides real estate professionals, home buyers or renters, and retailers with completely new ways to promote, choose, and furnish the homes they want to live in," said Jay Remley, Chief Revenue Officer of Matterport.

Together, Matterport and roOomy bring tangible benefits to agents and property managers. According to industry research , vacant homes sell for over $11,000 less and spend six more days on the market. Many agents and real estate managers have already leveraged virtual staging as an easy alternative to physical staging. Agents shorten days-on-market for listings and multifamily property managers give people the opportunity to decide on flooring and other upgrades.

"We have been investigating how to improve our efficiency by moving from 'live' to 'virtual' staging. We started with Matterport over three years ago and have broadened our reach by attracting clients that are tech savvy. roOomy virtual staging adds another level of sophistication, allowing clients to imagine how their furniture might look in our apartments which saves us a tremendous amount of time," said Brittany Kate Gvazdinskas, COO, Safe Harbor Properties. View one of their virtually staged apartments here .

Retailers are also realizing significant benefits using 3D digital twins in place of 2D photography . A survey conducted by roOomy revealed that people moving into new homes spend five times more on furnishings. However, 65% said that buying new furniture at once, shopping for pieces to design their space, and finding furnishings to match their existing furniture were top pain points. As a result, major home furnishing brands are responding by offering consumers the opportunity to make purchases directly within the virtual staging platform.

"Virtual staging is truly driving the connection between retail and real estate," said Pieter Aarts, Co-Founder of roOomy. "Our partnership with Matterport delivers a dynamic experience for viewing properties and home interiors."

To order a virtually staged Matterport 3D tour, customers simply share a copy of the Matterport model to be staged with roOomy, select a design style, and place their order here . Once virtual staging is complete, the customer receives panorama proofs for approval before the final high-resolution tour is prepared and shared.

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

In February 2021, Matterport announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of The Gores Group, LLC, that will result in Matterport becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the combined company will be named "Matterport, Inc." and intends to remain listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "MTTR."

About roOomy

roOomy's technology is leading the way for real estate professionals and home furnishings retailers to better visualize their space and products. Through its patented ability we convert simple 2D imagery into assets that can be leveraged across 3D, augmented and virtual reality platforms at a scale and efficiency unavailable until now. roOomy takes it one step further and virtually stages Matterport Tours utilizing their Designer platform. With more prospective buyers and renters using digital applications to help with their decisions, nimble visualization tools become more important every day. roOomy's award-winning virtual staging and rendering services enables agents and brokers to showcase their listings as immersive experiences, in any style, with real products that can easily be shopped from the roOomy platform, all at a fraction of the cost of traditional staging methods. More information about roOomy is available at www.rooomy.com .

