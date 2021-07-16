Matterport receives Comparably Best Company Leadership award

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, which has entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI, GHVIU, and GHVIW), today announced that Matterport is among the Top 50 small/mid-sized companies to receive a 2021 Comparably Best Company Leadership award.

"The Best Leadership category highlights the relationship between executives and their employees," said Comparably co-founder/CEO Jason Nazar. "Having a healthy and inspired workplace is a testament to great leadership. Congratulations to Matterport's executive team."

"We are pleased to receive this recognition, based on rankings by our employees, a testament to our leaders and their vision," said Jean Barbagelata, Chief People Officer at Matterport. "Our leadership team strives to inspire and connect with employees to spark creativity and drive innovation through a unified vision. As we continue to grow, our leaders and managers continue to live our values on the journey to realizing our mission of digitizing every space on the planet. As we emerge into a new world of work, we are leading the way in terms of our innovative hybrid workplace strategy. It takes extraordinary leaders and bold thinking to make this happen."

Comparably's Best Leadership Team category focuses on how positive Matterport's executives were rated by employees. Feedback was anonymously collected during a 12-month voting period between July 2020 and July 2021. The final ratings were derived from the sentiments in employee comments and compared to 60,000 U.S. companies. After review, Comparably identifies the best companies that nurture culture, diversity and leadership. Comparably has found top-rated leadership teams regularly demonstrate qualities like empathy, open-mindedness, transparency, vision and mission-driven.

In April 2021, Matterport was ranked among the top 50 small- to mid-sized companies with the Best Company Outlook by Comparably. Winners were narrowed down from 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies. Employees were asked questions, including around their confidence in the future success of Matterport and how likely they would be to recommend working at Matterport to a friend.

Matterport continues to focus on employee success and wellbeing and views strong leadership as a key part in driving this. The leadership team is also committed to enabling a meaningful and flexible work from anywhere policy as it continues to expand globally.

About Comparably

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

About Matterport

Matterport is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial computing platform turns buildings into data making every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 150 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

