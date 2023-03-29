MATTER's MATTERbox Madness Event Kicks Off Summer Initiative of Providing 50,000 Meals for Kids

MINNEAPOLIS, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota-based global NGO MATTER today announced the winner of MATTERbox Madness, an annual event for MATTER. This year's event, held on March 23, 2023, returned to the Mall of America® for the first time since 2019. MATTER's initiative to supply 50,000 meals to children during the summer begins with MATTERbox Madness.

Lube-Tech, winners of MATTERbox Madness in 2023, receive the trophy from Amanda Escen, MATTER Board Chair.

MATTERbox snack packs consist of a quick snack of a delicious protein, a fruit, and a healthy carbohydrate. Also included with each snack pack is an educational MATTER nutrition goal card to help kids better understand the crucial role of healthy eating in their daily lives. Each snack pack also contains a handwritten You MATTER® note of encouragement.

At MATTERbox Madness, teams from participating companies compete against each other in a bracket-style competition to see which team can pack MATTERbox snack packs in the shortest amount of time. Lube-Tech won this year's competition.

Kevin Bame, Health and Wellness Specialist at Lube-Tech commented, "Our employees love doing things together to give back to the communities we live and work in. We've partnered with MATTER for quite a few years now, and they make it simple and easy for our teams to give back to the community. You're going to see us again next year!"

Tami Hedrick, Executive Vice President of External Engagement for MATTER, expressed her gratitude towards the numerous generous companies who participated in MATTERbox Madness this year. "With the increased need for healthy food for children during summer, achieving our target of providing 50,000 meals would not be possible without the assistance of such generous companies dedicated to making a positive change in the community."

In 2022, MATTER distributed more than 300,000 meals across 49 states through MATTERbox efforts. Learn how MATTERbox packing events create opportunities for strengthening employee engagement while providing meals to the community in this recent MATTER case study conducted with Discover.

About MATTER

MATTER, a Minnesota-based global NGO, brings together the best companies, experts, problem solvers and above all, doers, to launch projects that improve communities. This collaborative movement has inspired solutions in health access, activating healthy eating for children and families, regenerative agriculture, and student-centered education, collectively impacting more than 40 million lives. MATTER's guiding belief is encapsulated in the simple yet powerful expression, YOU MATTER. Learn more at www.matter.ngo.

