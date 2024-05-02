MATTERWORKS ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

SOMERVILLE, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., whose foundational AI platform and predictive biology applications accelerate life sciences discovery and development, today announces additions to its leadership team.

Matterworks is pleased to announce the appointments of Jennifer M. Campbell, Ph.D. to the position of Chief Scientific Officer and Niall O'Connor to the position of Chief Technology Officer.

Dr. Campbell is a distinguished leader in mass spectrometry and molecular analysis, bringing 25 years of expertise to the role. She joined Matterworks from Novartis Institutes of Biomedical Research in 2021 to lead R&D from initial product conceptualization through development and early customer testing. In late 2023 Dr. Campbell accepted the role of Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Campbell has led R&D mass spectrometry projects at both Applied Biosystems and Perkin Elmer, as well as leading Proteomics R&D for Systems Biology at BG Medicine. Her experience also includes scientific development of Perkin Elmer's NeoBase 2, which is approved for use in newborn screening in over 100 countries worldwide, and the MALDI TOF/TOF product line at Applied Biosystems.

Mr. O'Connor is a product and technology leader in the healthcare and life sciences spaces. Prior to joining Matterworks, he served as the Chief Technology Officer at Cohere Health, where he led the development of AI and ML products to automate high-quality clinical decision-making.

In 2012, O'Connor co-founded Genospace, a cloud-based software company focused on the interpretation of molecular genomics data in combination with clinical data to deliver oncology personalized medicine at the bedside. Genospace was acquired by Sarah Cannon, the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) in 2017.

"I could not be more thrilled to have Jenn Campbell and Niall O'Connor as part of the Matterworks organization," said Dr. Jack Geremia, Matterworks CEO. "Jenn's deep expertise and creativity in the molecular sciences plus Niall's exceptional track record for building and scaling software that delivers breakthrough technologies to life-sciences users and environments is a potent combination. Their talents will advance Matterworks into our next phase of technology leadership and commercial deployment."

Matterworks is pioneering advances in AI that reveal insights otherwise hidden within the immense complexity of biological data. Our Large Spectral Model (LSM) platform is reinventing the analysis and interpretation of omic measurements. To learn more, visit https://www.matterworks.ai.

