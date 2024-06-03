Matterworks Launches PyxisTM - First AI-Powered, Turn-Key Platform for Identification and Absolute Quantitation from Mass Spectrometry Data

SOMERVILLE, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterworks, Inc., whose foundation AI platform and predictive biology applications accelerate life sciences discovery and development, today announced the release of Pyxis, a new AI-powered platform for untargeted absolute quantitation of analytes.

"AI is revolutionizing how machines interact with data, with many of the initial breakthroughs focused on text and image processing. There is an even greater potential for machines to improve how we analyze complex scientific data," says Jack Geremia, CEO at Matterworks. "We are teaching AI fluency in the raw molecular data that drive life science innovation, from drug discovery to the bioeconomy. We built Pyxis to deliver new biological insight and discovery potential from routine molecular data."

"We've worked extensively with collaborators in the drug development, synthetic biology, and microbiome markets," added Jennifer M. Campbell, CSO at Matterworks. "Understanding their challenges has enabled us to deliver Pyxis to vastly improve both the utility of their MS data and overall efficiency for the analysis of small molecules."

Rapid determination of endogenous metabolite concentrations in biological systems is of unquestionable scientific value across many applications. Pyxis standardizes the entire process of untargeted analyte quantitation. It eliminates the need for per-analyte calibration, peak selection, integration, and manual data analysis. Pyxis enables the direct transformation of uninterpreted, raw LC-MS data to a biologically actionable list of the identities and concentrations of detected metabolites.

"The rapid progress Matterworks has shown in creating an AI model for LC-MS data is truly impressive," commented Eric Carlson, President of Protein Metrics, LLC. "LC-MS data is notoriously complex and yet provides an unparalleled combination of identification and quantification. Pyxis is already making these data available and actionable to scientists."

Pyxis is available today for existing users of high-resolution LC-MS systems. For more information visit https://www.matterworks.ai/pyxis.

About Matterworks:

Matterworks is pioneering advances in AI that reveal insights otherwise hidden within the immense complexity of biological data. Our Large Spectral Model (LSM) platform is reinventing the analysis and interpretation of omic measurements. To learn more, visit https://www.matterworks.ai.

