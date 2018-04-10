Matthew Adam Properties Forms Alliance with Sotheby's International Realty

NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Forming an alliance that will provide its clients with direct access to customized and personal real estate brokerage services, Matthew Adam Properties, Inc. has entered into a partnership agreement with Sotheby's International Realty, an eminent brokerage firm celebrated for its professionalism, service and excellent, qualified client base.

Matthew Adam Properties, a premier management company, also announced it has moved to larger and more technology-advanced offices at 345 Pearl St. in Lower Manhattan.

"Matthew Adam Properties has always prided itself on providing professional and responsive service to the owners who have entrusted us with the management of their buildings," said Ira Meister, president and CEO of Matthew Adam Properties. "Our goal is to ensure that the properties we manage are well-maintained, fiscally sound and the value of the asset is secure and increasing with time. In keeping with these goals, we have entered into an alliance with Sotheby's International Realty to provide apartment brokerage and rental services for our clients."

"Sotheby's International Realty has an extraordinary reputation in New York City's real estate market," Meister said. "They bring to each assignment the same professionalism, expertise, creativity and integrity that are hallmarks of Matthew Adam Properties. We are very excited about our new relationship and know that our clients will benefit greatly."

"We are honored to be the preferred brokerage for Matthew Adam Properties' portfolio," said Diane Levine, Brokerage Manager with Sotheby's International Realty. "We are well-equipped to deliver best-in-class service, knowledge and industry expertise to the residents and those seeking to purchase or rent in buildings operated by Matthew Adam Properties."

Discussing the move, Meister said, "We had outgrown our previous space in East 59th Street and with our expanding staff needed to move to larger space. In addition to the larger space, we have added advanced-technology systems. The larger space and better communications will definitely be a benefit for the more than 100 buddings we manage in Manhattan and the boroughs."

Matthew Adam Properties is a premier Manhattan-based management firm that brings a strategic approach and industry-leading innovation to the more than 100 properties it manages in the New York area. The company also manages and serves as a consultant to retail properties nationwide.

Sotheby's International Realty Inc. is part of NRT LLC, the nation's largest residential real estate brokerage company, and a member of Sotheby's International Realty® network, which currently has more than 880 offices in 66 countries and territories. NRT, a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp., operates Realogy's company-owned, real-estate brokerage offices.

