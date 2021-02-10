Matthew Agnew Joins Bradley's Healthcare Practice Group in Dallas

DALLAS, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP is pleased to announce that Matthew J. Agnew has joined the firm's Dallas office as a senior attorney in the Healthcare Practice Group.

"We are pleased to welcome Matthew to our Dallas office and to our team of highly accomplished healthcare attorneys," said Dallas Office Managing Partner Richard A. Sayles. "He brings to the firm seven years of experience successfully representing providers and investors in the U.S., Canada and Europe, and we are proud to have his knowledge on our team."

Bradley's Dallas office has tripled in size since it opened in January 2019 and has reinforced the firm's strengths in its litigation, finance, corporate, fintech and emerging business practice areas. In addition, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located across its offices in Dallas and Houston, and more than 70 lawyers licensed in the state, allowing the firm to handle a wide variety of legal matters for its clients in Texas and beyond.

Mr. Agnew advises healthcare companies on legal issues pertaining to business transactions and regulatory compliance, and defends healthcare companies against fraud, waste, and abuse allegations. His experience includes advising clients on merger and acquisition, divestiture and joint venture transactions, general regulatory compliance, payer-provider billing disputes and reimbursement and overpayment issues. He routinely handles matters before the State of Texas' regulatory boards, U.S. Health and Human Services' agencies, and the Department of Justice.

Mr. Agnew earned his J.D. from the University of Kansas School of Law and his B.A. from Wichita State University.

Bradley combines skilled legal counsel with exceptional client service and unwavering integrity to assist a diverse range of corporate and individual clients in achieving their business goals. With offices in Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and the District of Columbia, the firm's nearly 550 lawyers represent regional, national and international clients in various industries, including banking and financial services, construction, energy, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing, real estate, and technology, among many others.

