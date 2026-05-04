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CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Alexander has long been a hidden gem in the American folk and roots scene, and with his ninth solo album, 'The Matter of the Heart,' he stands among this year's most compelling voices. Raised in the Cambridge-Boston folk tradition and now based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alexander writes with a sense of place and perspective shaped by decades of lived experience.

Matthew Alexander Emerges as a Folk/Americana Artist to Watch with Title Single From Upcoming 'The Matter of the Heart' Album

The title track, co-written with longtime collaborator Steve Bhaerman, centers on the refrain "The heart of the matter is the matter of the heart," grounding the album in both reflection and clarity. His voice, often noted for its warmth and resonance, carries a steady emotional weight throughout the record.

"I know it sounds cliche, but I truly do see this as my finest record," Alexander says. "The craft of writing, the quality of the production, and the emotional power of the songs all came together in a way that feels more complete."

Born in Manhattan to a composer father and a poet mother, Alexander grew up immersed in music and language. As a teenager, he studied guitar with Artie Traum and developed a style influenced by Dave Van Ronk and Mississippi John Hurt. His early work was published by Tin Pan Alley's Lou Stallman, and he later opened for Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt, and Billy Joel, both solo and as part of the folk trio Moonshine.

His 2020 album 'Soul River' reached #11 on the Folk Alliance International Album Chart, with "Steel Rail Blues" climbing to #3. In 2023, 'Midnight Dream Station' followed with "An Apolitical Man," which was premiered by Americana Highways.

'The Matter of the Heart' continues that momentum with songs that draw from personal experience while remaining widely relatable. "A Crooked Rhyme" examines the impact of disinformation, while "A Boy of Ten" reflects on the loss of his brother. In contrast, "Explosion" and "A Love Worth Fighting For" bring moments of light and connection.

Alexander's strength lies in pairing direct songwriting with arrangements that blend acoustic guitar, piano, and understated orchestration. With a spring 2026 North Carolina tour ahead, 'The Matter of the Heart' represents both a milestone and a continuation of his work.

Contact:

Eric Alper

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SOURCE Matthew Alexander