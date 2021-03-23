Matthew Ardizzone Joins Atomyze as Managing Director, Sales and Business Development

GREENWICH, Conn., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomyze LLC (Atomyze), the U.S. branch of a global fintech platform that will digitize and modernize markets for commodities and physical assets, today announced Matthew Ardizzone has joined as its Managing Director, Sales and Business Development. He will serve on the Atomyze Executive Team and report to CEO Jeanine Hightower-Sellitto.

"Matt is a tremendous addition to our team. He has more than two decades of senior management experience in global markets sales, trading, and financial technology solutions with an emphasis on disruptive technologies and blockchain," said Hightower-Sellitto. "Matt brings incredible expertise to our company with proven success in scaling new solutions to modernize capital markets."

In his role Ardizzone will lead global sales and business development for Atomyze LLC, initially focusing on building out and expanding the company's strategic relationships with major global institutional partners. His appointment solidifies Atomyze's commitment to growth. Atomyze will continue to execute its technology roadmap and product offering and will launch its first digitized token in 2021.

Prior to joining Atomyze, Ardizzone was the founder of Marlu Capital Partners LLC, an advisory and consulting firm specializing in digital assets and blockchain technology for the capital markets sector. Throughout his career he has built global sales and trading franchises at several Wall Street firms, including Prudential Bache Commodities, Jefferies Group, and R.J. O'Brien.

Atomyze was founded by a group of international investors including Global Palladium Fund, which is solely owned by MMC Norilsk Nickel. To learn more visit: https://atomyze.us/.

Atomyze LLC is the US branch of a global fintech platform will digitize and modernize the trading experience for physical assets and commodities by providing investors the ability to directly and safely invest in the actual underlying commodity. Using technology powered by blockchain, Atomyze will enable asset providers to tokenize inventories by transferring physical assets onto a blockchain, investors to buy and sell digitized physical assets, and streamline the management of supply chain contracts between providers and commercial users.

The Global Palladium Fund (GPF) fosters global product distribution from its sole investor, MMC Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest producer of palladium, high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum, copper and other rare and precious metals. Its mission is to broaden access to the world's precious, base and rare earth metals and to facilitate the development of world-changing technologies while ensuring responsible use of the natural resources.

https://gpf.global

