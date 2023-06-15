Benson Recognized for his leadership accomplishments and contribution in the Financial Services Industry

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestmentNews has recognized Matthew Benson, CFP®, Owner of Sonmore Financial, to their 40 Under 40 list. As one of the prestigious winners, Benson was chosen from several hundred nominations for his leadership, contributions, and impact in the financial advice industry.

"It's such an honor to be acknowledged and be part of a group of amazing leaders," said Benson. "Such an inspirational group; they make me feel lucky to be doing work I love."

Matthew Benson Named an InvestmentNews 40 Under 40

Each of the advisors who made the ninth annual InvestmentNews 40 Under 40 list was chosen following a rigorous selection process to identify individuals who have shown outstanding leadership qualities in the advisory business, advocate for financial literacy, and demonstrate passion and enthusiasm for their field.

As Owner of Sonmore Financial, Matthew Benson works with clients nearing retirement or already in retirement, helping them to have the freedom to spend their time on what truly matters to them. Based in the East Valley, Benson and his team are committed to being involved in their local community to make an impactful contribution on their doorstep.

Benson will receive his award at the ninth annual 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards celebration on June 22 in New York City.

To read Matthew's Benson's interview with InvestmentNews here.

For the full list of winners and details about the award, please go to https://40under40inadvice.com/

About Sonmore Financial, LLC

Based in Chandler, Arizona, Sonmore Financial empowers technology and aerospace professionals, as well as families and couples who are planning for or already enjoying retirement. Serving as a personal financial concierge, the firm delivers highly individualized financial planning services to allow their clients to achieve financial freedom.

Media Contact:

Gretchen Halpin

Co-Founder

Beyond AUM

800-583-2315

[email protected]

https://beyondaum.com/

SOURCE Sonmore Financial