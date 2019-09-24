Matthew Berry's Fantasy Life App launches New Compete Tab Powered by Monkey Knife Fight

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Monkey Knife Fight, the fast-growing Daily Fantasy Sport (DFS) company, announced a deal today to power the Fantasy Life App's "Compete tab," where users can compete with each other in individual contests over player stats. Monkey Knife Fight will also be featured across the app's other tabs which provide a great forum for introducing Fantasy Life's passionate active user base to Monkey Knife Fight's innovative DFS contest based platform.

Fantasy Sports Icon and Fantasy Life co-founder Matthew Berry said: "We have a large, highly engaged and competitive audience on the app. The most common request from our users was adding a way for them to compete and prove how smart they were. So, our first call was to the team at Monkey Knife Fight. MKF's growth has been incredible and I'm looking forward to introducing their new innovative game style to our dedicated Fantasy Life community."

Nic Sulsky, President of Monkey Knife Fight, stated: "Fantasy Life is the destination for knowledgeable fantasy sports fans and we see great synergies between the two brands. We are excited to work with such a tremendous company."

Yasin Abbak, co-founder and CEO of Fantasy Life, added: "It's amazing how popular Monkey Knife Fight is with our fantasy community."

The Fantasy Life: Alerts + Advice mobile app, available in both the Apple and Google store, was co-founded by Yasin Abbak and Matthew Berry. It has become the premier social community and the quickest breaking news alerts platform for fantasy sports and DFS enthusiasts where users post, poll, comment, get alerts, compete and chat about fantasy sports, DFS, and sports betting. It is the fastest growing mobile community app created to level the playing field for the everyday fantasy sports player and sports bettor.

The news comes on the heels of a recent expansion for Monkey Knife Fight as they've just announced several new sports available for play on their platform including soccer and NASCAR in addition to their lineup of football, baseball, basketball, hockey, golf and e-sports contests. Additionally, the brand is a finalist for two 2019 EGR Operator Awards including the headlining Rising Star and Operator of the Year categories.

About Fantasy Life: Fantasy Life: Alerts + Advice is a sports community app where users post, poll, comment, get alerts, compete and chat about fantasy sports, DFS, and sports betting, co-founded by Matthew Berry. It is the fastest growing mobile community app created to level the playing field for the everyday fantasy sports player and sports bettor. Fantasy Life uniquely combines the fastest news alerts providing a real advantage with a knowledgeable community to share and receive advice.

About Monkey Knife Fight: Monkey Knife Fight (MKF) is the fastest-growing sports gaming platform in North America, while being the third largest Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) platform. However, MKF is not like other classic DFS gaming sites. It's a new style of legal mobile gaming - a democratized platform with a level playing field where you play against the house, not professionals. MKF launched in the Fall of 2018 with a dynamic slate of new daily sports contests for all NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, WNBA, PGA, soccer, and NASCAR events.

