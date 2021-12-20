Matthew Comstock, Michael V. Rella Named to Murphy & McGonigle's Executive Committee

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial services law firm Murphy & McGonigle has elected two new attorneys to the Firm's Executive Committee. Matthew Comstock, who serves in the Firm's Washington, D.C., office, is a member of the Firm's FinTech & Blockchain and Trading & Markets practices and a former SEC Branch Chief. Michael V. Rella, who serves in the Firm's New York office, is a litigator focusing on complex commercial and securities-related disputes.

"We're excited to welcome Matt and Mike and their valuable perspectives to the Executive Committee," stated Elizabeth Lan Davis, Chair of Murphy & McGonigle. "Matt has been a key driver of our pioneering FinTech & Blockchain Practice from the earliest days, resulting in our recognized leadership in this exploding sector. Mike is highly trusted by clients as a litigator, and he is a key reason our Firm has regularly been named a National Tier One law firm for Litigation – Securities by U.S. News – Best Lawyers."

Mr. Comstock's practice focuses on the legal and regulatory aspects of securities trading and markets, including the application of securities regulation to digital assets issued on the blockchain and to technological developments in the securities industry. Prior to private practice, he served as an attorney in the SEC's Division of Trading and Markets, where he held the positions of Branch Chief, Special Counsel and Staff Attorney in the Office of Financial Responsibility.

"It is an honor to serve Murphy & McGonigle in this leadership role at such an exciting time for the Firm and at a time of dramatic changes in the financial services industry, with the growth of fintech," said Mr. Comstock.

Mr. Rella is a trial attorney who regularly represents and advises investment advisors, broker-dealers, and other financial services companies in litigations and arbitrations across the country. He has deep experience in trading-related issues and a keen understanding of his clients' businesses and the issues they face.

"I am humbled to be selected to the Executive Committee by my colleagues," said Mr. Rella. "I look forward to helping the Firm continue to build momentum in the marketplace and to further grow our litigation practice."

About Murphy & McGonigle

Murphy & McGonigle serves the regulatory counseling, enforcement defense and high-stakes litigation needs of clients across the full spectrum of the financial services industry – from investment banks and commercial banks, broker-dealers, investment advisers, individual traders, commodity pool operators, commodity trading advisers and hedge funds, to national and international securities markets and exchanges as well as digital asset trading platforms and Fintech innovators. Many of the Firm's partners formerly served in senior positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, SEC, FINRA, and the CFTC, and several served in senior executive positions in major financial institutions on Wall Street.

The Firm was recognized as "Law Firm of the Year" for Securities Regulation in 2021 and 2022 by U.S. News – Best Lawyers. Murphy & McGonigle operates in New York, Washington, DC, Virginia, Chicago, and San Francisco.

