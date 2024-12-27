Matthew De Fede Sets Record for Highest-Priced Home Sold in Nutley, NJ in 2024

Realty Executives Elite Homes Has Also Become The Top Brokerage in Nutley NJ

NUTLEY, N.J., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew De Fede, a top-performing real estate broker with Realty Executives, has achieved a remarkable milestone by selling the highest-priced home in Nutley, NJ, in 2024. The record-breaking sale of 57 High St at $1.3 million underscores the growing demand for luxury homes in the area and showcases Matthew De Fede's expertise in delivering unparalleled results for clients.

The exceptional property, located in Nutley's prestigious Spring Garden section, features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 half baths, a chef's kitchen with granite countertops and a Viking stove, hardwood floors, and a spacious yard with a pool. Its unique selling points include pristine NYC skyline views during the fall, making it a standout home for discerning buyers seeking suburban charm with urban accessibility.

Top 3 Highest-Priced Home Sales in Nutley, NJ, in 2024

57 High St – Sold for $1,300,000.00

518 Prospect St - Sold for $1,175,000.00

357 Prospect St - Sold for $1,000,000.00

I am incredibly proud to have set this record and to represent Nutley in the luxury real estate market," said Matthew De Fede. "This achievement highlights not only the value of Nutley's homes but also the innovative strategies we employ to connect sellers with the right buyers. From cutting-edge digital marketing to personalized service, our approach ensures optimal results for our clients."

Realty Executives elite homes has been a cornerstone of Nutley's real estate community for over a decade. By focusing on luxury marketing, advanced technology, and personalized client care, the brokerage has earned its reputation as the town's leading real estate firm.

For more information about buying or selling homes in Nutley, NJ, or to learn more about Matthew De Fede's record-setting achievements, contact:

Matthew De Fede

Broker/Owner

862-228-0554

www.matthewdefede.com

