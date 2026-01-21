Matthew DelMauro, MD Observes Rise in Plastic Surgery at his NYC Practice Following GLP-1-Related Weight Loss

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew DelMauro, MD, board-certified plastic surgeon, is reporting a noticeable increase in patients seeking plastic surgery after significant weight loss associated with GLP-1 medications. While these medications have helped many individuals achieve dramatic weight reduction, Dr. DelMauro notes that rapid or substantial weight loss often leaves patients with sagging skin and volume loss that cannot be corrected through diet or exercise alone.

Matthew DelMauro, MD - Plastic Surgeon

"As more patients experience major weight changes with GLP-1 therapies, we're seeing a parallel rise in demand for body-contouring and restorative procedures," said Dr. DelMauro. "Loose skin and deflated breasts can impact both comfort and confidence, and plastic surgery is often the final step in helping patients fully enjoy their transformation."

According to Dr. DelMauro, the most commonly requested procedures following GLP-1–related weight loss include:

Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) to remove excess abdominal skin and tighten the core

Body lift procedures to address loose skin around the waist, hips, and lower back

Arm lifts (brachioplasty) and thigh lifts to correct skin laxity in the extremities

Breast lifts and breast augmentation to restore shape and volume after breast deflation

Facelift and neck lift procedures to address facial sagging caused by rapid fat loss

Dr. DelMauro emphasizes that these procedures are highly individualized and often staged to ensure safety and optimal outcomes. "Weight loss is an incredible achievement," he added. "Our goal is to help patients align their physical appearance with how healthy and confident they feel on the inside."

As interest in GLP-1 medications continues to grow, Dr. DelMauro expects post–weight loss plastic surgery to remain an important and evolving part of patient care, bridging the gap between medical weight management and aesthetic restoration.

About Matthew DelMauro, MD

Matthew DelMauro, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive procedures of the breast and body. Known for his meticulous approach and patient-focused care, Dr. DelMauro is dedicated to delivering natural-looking results that enhance confidence and quality of life.

Matthew DelMauro, MD

590 5th Ave, Suite 1126

New York, NY 10036

212-466-6696

SOURCE Matthew DelMauro, MD