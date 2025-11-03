Matthew Dick, PE, Appointed to Head of Rail Strategy and Development at ESi as Company Expands Market Presence

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Engineering Systems Inc. (ESi), a global forensic engineering and scientific investigation firm, has appointed Matthew Dick, PE, as Head of Rail Strategy and Development, strengthening its commitment to the growing rail industry. With deep expertise in derailment investigations, rail operations, failure analysis, and rail technology across both freight and passenger systems, Dick brings practical experience and technical leadership that enhances ESi's expanding rail capabilities.

Matthew Dick, PE, Head of Rail Strategy and Development

Over his 25-year career of diverse rail industry experience, Dick has performed derailment, collision, and fatality incident investigations, and has worked with the Federal Railroad Association (FRA), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB). Additionally, he served as an onsite subject matter expert during the 2008 Chatsworth Collision NTSB investigation, the largest U.S. railway accident in the last 30 years which triggered the implementation of Positive Train Control (PTC).

Dick recently served as Vice President of Strategy and Business Development at ENSCO Inc. His contributions to technology driven railway safety includes leading the delivery of North America's first Autonomous Track Geometry Measurement System (ATGMS) and deployment of the V/TI Clusters Artificial Intelligence algorithm, which both have significantly reduced track-caused derailments.

Dick has served in various industry leadership roles including as Chair of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) Rail Transportation Division and served as Chair of AREMA Committee 2 – Track Measurement and Assessment Systems. In 2024, he was honored as one of Railway Age Readers' Influential Leaders as an honorable mention awardee.

Dick holds 11 patents for automated railway inspection technologies and has been prolific sharing knowledge through technical publications, conference presentations, and industry magazine articles.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome Matt [Dick] to ESi as head of rail strategy and development," said Will Pinkston, president of ESi. "Matt brings a rare combination of technical depth, industry leadership and strategic vision. His arrival marks a pivotal moment in our growth, and I look forward to partnering with him as we expand our capabilities and deepen our impact in the rail sector."

"I've long admired ESi's commitment to its customers' needs utilizing the world's best experts," said Dick. "I'm honored to join this incredible team and excited to build on its strong foundation in the rail industry to accelerate growth, deepen impact and deliver value to our customers."

About ESi

Founded in 1987, Engineering Systems Inc. (ESi) is a forensic engineering and scientific investigation firm committed to providing actionable solutions to industry and technical challenges through data-driven insights and multidisciplinary collaboration.

To learn more about ESi, visit: www.engsys.com

