Matthew Drummond Joins Aspire Financial Services as National Sales Director Focused on Individual Non-ERISA 403(b) and 457 Accounts

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Financial Services, LLC (Aspire), a leading provider of retirement plan solutions in the individual tax-exempt retirement plan market with a focus on 403(b) and 457 plans, recently announced the hiring of Matt Drummond as National Sales Director, Individual Accounts. Matt reports to Pete Kirtland, CEO of Aspire, a division of PCS Retirement, LLC (PCS). In this role, Matt is responsible for growing Aspire's position in this marketplace while driving additional product innovation.

"Matt brings a wealth of knowledge in this unique space along with an expansive network. He will not only drive additional business but also add significant value for our current clients," said Pete Kirtland, CEO of Aspire.

Matt began his career in the financial services industry in 2001 as an AXA Advisor financial consultant for public school employees. In 2010, he moved into a role focused on helping AXA grow their tax-exempt markets across the country. Most recently, Matt was Managing Director, Head of Tax-Exempt Sales and Business Development for AXA Equitable and was responsible for sales, government relations, key accounts, and strategy.

"I am thrilled to join the PCS|Aspire team. Their low-cost, fee transparency, and advisor-friendly platform are features that I have always admired. Aspire is in a wonderful position to help reshape the non-ERISA retirement plan market and I am proud to be a part of it," states Drummond.

Matt is a graduate of East Carolina and lives in Raleigh with his wife Kathryn.





About PCS Retirement | Aspire

PCS Retirement | Aspire is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers in the industry. PCS acquired Aspire in July and together they provide recordkeeping services to 16,000 plans and 750,000 eligible participants representing more than $23 billion in assets under administration. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors, a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

