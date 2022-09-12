Matthew E. Przywozny is recognized by Continental Who's Who

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew E. Przywozny is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his professional excellence in the Legal Services field and in acknowledgment of his work in private practice with Matthew E. Przywozny, Esq, LLC.

With 30 years of experience practicing law, Mr. Przywozny represents clients in legal matters, including litigation, real estate law, and business law, at his firm in East Brunswick, NJ. He provides outstanding professional legal advice in his practice. He takes the time to walk clients through every step of their legal case in a manner they can understand.

Before starting his law firm in New Jersey, Mr. Przywozny worked at Rubin, Baum, Levin, Constant & Friedman in New York, specializing in general practice in the areas of corporate, securities, litigation, tax, real estate, trusts and estates, employee benefits, and intellectual property. Before taking that position, he was a law clerk to the Honorable Lawrence Lerner, New Jersey Superior Court Judge, from 1992 to 1993.

In pursuit of a legal career, Mr. Przywozny received his Juris Doctorate (J.D.) degree from Penn State Dickinson Law in 1992 and his Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University in 1989. As a respected attorney, he is admitted to the New Jersey Bar, District Court, District of New Jersey. He is also a member of the Middlesex County Bar Association.

Among his professional achievements, Mr. Przywozny is the author of "Alternative Treatment of Paraphiliacs; Biological Causes, Anti Androgenic Drugs and Related Legal/Ethical Issues," published in the Dickinson Law Review, Volume 96, Summer 1992.

