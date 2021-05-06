Matthew Fleissig Named Leading Individual (MFO) at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2021

The annual Family Wealth Report Awards program recognizes the most innovative and exceptional firms, teams, and individuals serving the family office, family wealth management, and trusted advisor communities in North America. The judging panel, composed of industry experts from family offices, private banks, trusted advisors, consultants, and other service providers, has selected winners based on qualitative benchmarks with quantitative metrics to support. Additionally, they highlighted the resilience and remarkable customer care the winning firms have demonstrated during 2020.

"I am humbled and delighted to have been voted the winner of this prestigious award by so many of the industry's best," said Matthew Fleissig, President of Pathstone. "It is a great honor to be recognized in these awards and attribute this recognition to my talented colleagues and their commitment to continuously strive to do better and put the client's interest first. I am excited for continuing our promise of being a multi-generational family office, and I look forward to the future of the firm and growing 'smart(ly) in a way that matters.'"

"The firms and individuals who triumphed in these awards are all worthy winners, and I would like to extend my heartiest congratulations," said Stephen Harris, ClearView Financial Media CEO and Publisher of Family Wealth Report. "These awards were judged solely based on entrants' submissions and their response to a number of specific questions, which had to be answered focusing on the client experience, not solely on quantitative performance metrics. That is a unique, and I believe, compelling feature.

These awards recognize the very best operators in the private client industry, with 'independence,' 'integrity,' and 'genuine insight' the watchwords of the judging process - such that the awards truly reflect excellence in wealth management."

Pathstone was also a finalist for the "Multi-Family Office ($15 billion AUM/AUA and above)," "Multi-Family Office (Client Initiative)," "Responsible Investing/ESG/IMPACT Investing – Advisory," and the "Outsource CIO" categories.

About Pathstone:

Pathstone is an independently operated and partner-owned multigenerational family office that offers strategic wealth management and customized investment services to high-net-worth and ultra-high-net worth individuals and families, family offices, and select institutions.

With decades of experience as trusted advisors, Pathstone employs an advocacy-focused model that empowers clients to define and achieve their unique long-term goals and support their legacy. For more information please visit: www.pathstone.com.

