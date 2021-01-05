Matthew H. Maschler Appointed to The George Snow Scholarship Fund Board of Trustees

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The George Snow Scholarship Fund, dedicated to helping deserving students within the community achieve their career goals through their pursuit of higher education, has announced the appointment of Matthew H. Maschler to their Board of Trustees.

Maschler joins the Board of Trustees as a longtime supporter of The George Snow Scholarship Fund. He has participated in several Boca Ballroom Battles, the signature fundraising event for the Fund, and has been a supporter of the Fund since 2016.

Matthew H. Maschler is renown in Palm Beach County as the owner of RealEstateFinder.com, for his work as a broker and realtor with Signature Florida Real Estate, and for his incredibly generous philanthropic efforts throughout the Boca Raton community and beyond. He resides in Boca Raton, Florida with his wife, son and daughter.

"We are pleased to welcome Matthew Maschler to our Board of Trustees at such a pivotal stage of The George Snow Scholarship Fund's evolution after so many changes in 2020," said Tim Snow , The George Snow Scholarship Fund's President. "As a highly respected member of the community with a vast network and experience in philanthropic fundraising, we look forward to the engagement and expertise that Matthew brings to the board."

"I am honored to be joining The George Snow Scholarship Fund's Board," stated Maschler. "As an avid supporter of the arts and education, from the moment I learned about the Fund I recognized its importance, and from the moment I took the stage in my first Boca's Ballroom Battle I knew I would be a supporter for life. I look forward to working with my fellow Board Members and to growing this phenomenal scholarship opportunity for the community."

SOURCE Matthew H. Maschler