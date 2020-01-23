Matthew H. Maschler Celebrates a Year of Success Closing Over $10M in Real Estate with Signature Estate Finder, LLC

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew H. Maschler, an award-winning real estate broker with Signature Real Estate Finder, LLC., celebrated a year of success in 2019 with a final total of over $10 million dollars in real estate sold at year's end.

A consistent top producer, Maschler is a certified luxury home marketing specialist and a ranked agent with both Zillow and Trulia with a focus in Palm Beach County, selling properties in every segment of the market including homes on the water, on golf courses, single family homes, estates and country clubs and more.

In 2018 he closed $4,491,612 million in sales volume and has regularly been named a top broker and agent since joining Signature International Real Estate in 2014.

In 2019 The American Institute of Real Estate Agents recognized the exceptional performance Matthew H. Maschler as one of the 10 Best Real Estate Agents for Client Satisfaction.

"Matthew Maschler's dedication and client focus, combined with his community knowledge and community support, have set him apart in the industry as a broker of distinction," said Ben Schachter, Broker / President at The Signature Real Estate Companies.

Matthew H. Maschler can be reached online at RealEstateFinder.com.

About Matthew H. Maschler

Matthew H. Maschler represents a select clientele of buyers and sellers of Florida real estate. A graduate of the University of Maryland at College Park and Touro Law Center where he focused on real estate law, Matthew has always been a real estate guy. Matthew is a member of the Realtors' Assoc. of the Palm Beaches, the Palm Beach Board of Realtors and The Naples Area Board of Realtors and serves on HOA boards. Aside from his real estate work, Matthew lends support to numerous charities, and is on the board of directors of Frank Mckinney's Caring House Project Foundation, where in direct contrast to selling housing to the wealthiest people on earth, Matthew builds homes for the poorest.

