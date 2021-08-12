Matthew Hornberger named chief executive officer at Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists

Hornberger comes to ADCES from the American Society for Healthcare Risk Management, a professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, where he served as executive director. He is a graduate of DePaul University and earned an MBA from the University of Illinois - Chicago.

A certified association executive, Hornberger brings extensive knowledge in association management to ADCES. His experience includes all aspects of organizational management, from member services and retention to governance and administration.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed healthcare and created both challenges and opportunities that we know diabetes care and education specialists are well positioned to lead," said Hornberger. "I am honored to serve an association whose mission and vision are so crucial to curbing the diabetes epidemic. I look forward to joining thousands of members, staff and volunteers to continue to reinforce ADCES as the leading organization dedicated to person-centered care for people with chronic conditions."

"The ADCES Board of Directors conducted a thorough search to find the right person to lead our organization," said Kellie Rodriguez, RN, MSN, MBA, CDCES, ADCES president. "We are confident that Mr. Hornberger will continue to grow our organization, expand the reach and value of the diabetes care and education specialist and work towards realizing our vision of optimal health and quality of life for persons with, affected by or at risk for diabetes and other cardiometabolic conditions."

Hornberger replaces former CEO Chuck Macfarlane, FACHE, CAE, who retired after nine years of excellent service to the association.

