Matthew J. Meyer Joins Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's Life Sciences Practice as Chief Client Corporate Development Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, and growth enterprises worldwide, announced today that Matthew J. Meyer has joined the firm as chief client corporate development advisor. He will lead the firm's life science business advisory practice, and he will be based in San Francisco.

WSGR's life sciences business advisory practice is a newly formed, innovative resource aimed at providing start-up and emerging life sciences companies with insights, capabilities, and strategies to help them thrive and address some of their most challenging issues, including partnering, financing, operations, and commercialization.

Meyer is an experienced executive who has held diverse roles of increasing responsibility across a wide range of private and public biopharma, med tech and precision medicine companies in the U.S. and Europe, including Pfizer, Novartis, CareDx and Counsyl. His leadership capabilities include delivery of strong commercial results, structuring and executing partnering transactions across the product life cycle and working with management teams and boards to address complex business issues.

"Matt's combined business development, partnering, commercial and investment experience, coupled with his extensive legal background in life science companies, is uniquely suited to lead this innovative business advisory practice," said Ian Edvalson, a WSGR partner and co-leader of the firm's commercial and technology transactions practice.

Meyer has been instrumental in the growth of multiple venture-backed, emerging life science companies which have gone on to private sales or IPOs. These companies had novel business models or game-changing technologies for which he helped achieve critical milestones.

"Matt has a level of insight into company formation, operations, financing and partnering matters that complements the expertise we offer our clients," said Vern Norviel, a WSGR partner and a senior member of the firm's patents and innovations practice. "We are delighted that he has joined us and look forward to the success of this new initiative."

Meyer earned his J.D. from the Villanova University School of Law, and received his B.A. in Government from Cornell University, cum laude.

