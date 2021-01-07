Matthew K. Steuer, DMD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew K. Steuer, DMD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon in the field of Medicine and Dentistry for his unwavering devotion to patient-centered care with Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery.

(PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Dedicated to providing optimal patient outcomes, board-certified oral and maxillofacial surgeons Drs. Matthew Steuer, Nathan Ringer, Ben Bailey, and Dr. Eric Ringer demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity at Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery. They offer a range of advanced services to patients of all ages, including wisdom teeth extractions, dental implants, bone grafting procedures, oral pathology, and more.

A highly distinguished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Dr. Steuer is a prominent team member of board-certified professionals at Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery. He has devoted the past seven years providing the highest quality care to those in need of treatment. In his current role, he offers a vast repertoire of clinical expertise in maxillofacial trauma, dental surgery, and implants, bone grafting, oral pathology, reconstructive oral and facial surgery, anesthesia, facial cosmetics (including BOTOX®), and injectable fillers. Additionally, he has gained valuable technical experience throughout his extensive career which has brought more value to Colorado Springs Oral and Facial Surgery.

To prepare for his acclaimed work, Dr. Steuer earned his bachelor's degree in Portuguese from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He went on to study at the University of Louisville School of Dentistry and obtained his Doctor of Medicine in Dentistry (DMD) degree and graduated in 2009. In 2013, he furthered his training by completing his residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Boston University Medical Center. Here, he received extensive training in Dentoalveolar Procedures, Complex Dental Implant treatments, Maxillofacial Trauma and Reconstruction, and Facial Cosmetics.

With a commitment to service, Dr. Steuer has participated in multiple overseas medical dental and service missions where he has treated patients with cleft lips and cleft palates, as well as performed other dental care services.

In his spare time, Dr. Steuer enjoys anything outdoors, hiking, skiing, traveling, and skydiving. He has three kids.

Dr. Steuer dedicates this honorable recognition and his success to his mentors, Dr. Pushkar Merha, Dr. Andrew Salama, and Dr. Tyler Nelson.

For further information, please visit https://csoafs.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

