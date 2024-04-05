Matthew Lambert Joins Power Wealth Management as a Senior Wealth Advisor

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Wealth Management is thrilled to announce that Matthew Lambert has joined the firm as a Senior Wealth Advisor. Matthew has more than 17 of years experience in wealth management and financial services. His passion is to helping clients develop and execute strategies that meet their most important life goals.

Prior to joining Power Wealth Management, Matthew served the private wealth clients of a national financial service firm in Atlanta, where he focused on retirement planning, income planning, trusts, and multi-generational planning needs. He looks forward to continuing this work with Power Wealth Management, enhanced by the firm's commitment to personalization and service.

The addition to the Atlanta based Power Wealth Management team reflects the firm's continued growth strategy and its commitment to hiring quality individuals in the field of wealth management and financial planning. "Our growth is intentional and purposeful" said Brett Power Founder and Partner at PWM. "In addition to providing thoughtful counsel to individuals and families, Matthew genuinely cares about those he serves and reflects the character and values we hold most dear."

PWM believes that providing the best resources to wealth management professionals results in a better client experience. "Power Wealth Management is purpose-built to support advisors with a framework for accessing resources and delivering advice to clients. We've been able to marry the benefits of safety, flexibility, and service that clients deserve in helping them achieve their financial goals." said Ian Rivero, Partner and Senior Wealth Advisor at PWM. "Excellent service, and great advice will remain the top priority as the firm continues to grow."



To schedule a meeting with Matthew please call our office at 404-889-8919 or visit our website at www.powerwm.com.

About Power Wealth Management LLC:

Power Wealth Management LLC (PWM), a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. PWM's, Form ADV Part 2A & 2B can be obtained by visiting: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov and search for our firm name. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed is to be construed as solicitation to buy or sell a security of personalized investment, tax, or legal advice.

SOURCE Power Wealth Management LLC