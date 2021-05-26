Matthew Levy Joins Stoneweg US Team as Director of Capital Markets

Joining the Investment team, Levy's role will encompass developing a viable capital markets strategy for the Company while acting as the key liaison between Stoneweg US and its institutional, and high net worth individual investors. Levy will also be tasked with fundraising for Stoneweg US' acquisition and development opportunities and partnering with internal controls to ensure seamless execution of all active deals.

"The Director of Capital Markets will play a pivotal role in elevating the playing field for Stoneweg US," said Ryan Reyes, Chief Investment Officer for Stoneweg US. "Matthew brings a wealth of industry experience and viable relationships in the investment community that will grant us access to sophisticated, unique, and remunerative capital streams that will continue our accelerated growth and prove invaluable to our future success."

Before joining Stoneweg US, Levy was the Vice President at Cottonwood Management, where he oversaw the sourcing, underwriting, closing and full life-cycle management of all core+, value-add and opportunistic assets; sourced and managed ground-up and mixed-use developments, and facilitated lending transactions on the firm's behalf. Levy also served as the Vice President of the Investment team at Bluerock Residential where he led acquisitions and development efforts that resulted in numerous closings and a healthy pipeline for the firm. Levy received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Florida in Business Administration and Finance.

About Stoneweg US

Stoneweg US is a multifamily real estate investment and development firm located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg with a portfolio of over 12,700 units valued at over $1.25 Billion. The Company invests in multifamily assets positioned for strong growth and focuses on increasing investor returns, while improving resident experience through a variety of value-add strategies. For more information, please visit: www.stoneweg.us.

