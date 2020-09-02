Matthew Maalouf joins The Injury Law Center

After a record setting year, we were able to continue our ambitious growth strategy in New Hampshire and Massachusetts and was able to recruit a tier one talent in Matt.

Matt joins us after a decorated career as a litigation associate with Gillis & Bikofsky, a prominent personal injury firm in Newton, MA. At Gillis & Bikofsky, Matt managed a robust case load of large personal injury matters and has recorded numerous jury verdicts and high settlements to his resume.

Matt earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Boston University and his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University School of Law. While at law school, Matt served as an intern for the Major Felony Bureau of the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office in Boston.

With over seven years of legal practice under his belt in Massachusetts, Matt was able to obtain admission to the New Hampshire bar on motion. We are confident he will make an immediate impact in the legal field in New Hampshire.

About Injury Law Center

The Injury Law Center® is dedicated to handling serious, catastrophic injury cases. We have the resources, hands-on experience, and knowledge to guide clients through this challenging time. Our clients get a legal team that is innovative. We don't have a cookie-cutter approach; we go the distance with each client to ensure the best possible results. When you need a New Hampshire personal injury lawyer you can trust to go to bat for you, Injury Law Center® is ready, willing and able to get you the best results possible. Call us at (603) 883-4100. Centrally located in Nashua, New Hampshire we are also licensed to practice in Massachusetts and New York.

