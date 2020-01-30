Matthew Maennche Elected to Chair Position for Tulsa SCORE

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Although originally founded in 1964 as the Service Corps of Retired Executives, SCORE is still one of the most widely known resources for small business owners or entrepreneurs that advice or guidance in the changing business world. Through sponsored workshops and seminars as well as free business mentoring and numerous templates and tools, SCORE is there to help small business owners thrive throughout the life of their business. In fact, the organization helps thousands of entrepreneurs start small businesses and achieve new levels of success in their existing business each year.

Matthew Maennche Virtual CMO

As SCORE continues to pass on their knowledge and expertise to the small business owners of Tulsa and the surrounding areas, the chapter is proud to announce the election of a new Chapter Chair. Matthew Maennche, a Virtual Chief Marketing Officer, has helped small business owners create a path to success that would be unavailable without the large budget required to hire a full-time chief marketing officer. Maennche hopes to continue this momentum as the newly elected chair of the Tulsa chapter of SCORE and is excited to provide his expertise to the small business owners in Tulsa.

Maennche follows in the footsteps of other well-known SCORE Chapter Chair members including the former CEO of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Joseph Gagliardi; the former director of Electronic Tools Division for Hilti, Cal Morris and the former Oil and Gas Professional at Williams Jim Killerlain. Maennche will hold the position for 2 years until a new election is held.

By simply having access to someone who actually understands how digital marketing works, businesses can leverage things like Search Engine Optimization or Social Media Marketing to increase their presence, service area and, most important, bottom line. That is exactly what Matthew Maennche does as a virtual CMO.

For more information on Matthew Maennche and the services he provides, please visit https://myvcmo.com/. If you have any questions or concerns, please call Matthew Maennche at (918) 352-6109.

