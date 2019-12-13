Matthew Medney Named CEO of Heavy Metal

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Heavy Metal, the brand that has shaped the pop culture and science fiction world for the last 40 years, has named Matthew Medney as its new CEO.

Matthew Medney is currently the founder and CEO of comic book publishing company, Herø Projects. Herø is best known for their work in creating immersive stories as brand extensions for music artists and major music venues. Clients include the likes of Live Nation, Rolling Loud, and artists such as 311, Shaggy, Nghmre and more, specifically within the EDM, Pop, Hip Hop and Rock communities. As an author & novelist himself, he will bring his creator-first sensibility to Heavy Metal, where he will focus on building a community-driven company, as well as collaborate with partners that support the core values of the Heavy Metal brand.

Former CEO Jeff Krelitz has sold his ownership interest and exited the company. His departure completes his affiliation to the brand to which he gave the better part of the last decade. When asked about Jeff's departure, Mr. Medney said, "Jeff put his mark on Heavy Metal, creating new and exciting opportunities for the company. We at Heavy Metal have nothing but gratitude for the hard work and time Jeff put into the company. We wish him the best with his new endeavors." When asked, Mr. Krelitz commented on his departure with the following:

"The only thing constant with Heavy Metal Magazine is change. From the early days of National Lampoon and Julie Simmons-Lynch to Kevin Eastman's run to the direction Grant Morrison and I took it in, each has brought their own stimulating aesthetic and unique voice to the magazine. I'm really excited to see what new places Matt takes it." Jeff Krelitz

Mr. Medney looks to build on the magazine's legacy by broadening its reach with great stories across all platforms, including TV & Film, consumer products, and enhancing the printed publications experience. In addition to the magazines success on the pages, its influence can be seen across the science fiction world from Ridley Scott's Alien to Zack Snyder's Sucker Punch and David Fincher's Death Love & Robots to countless other sci-fi classics.

"Heavy Metal is the leading magazine publication in Science Fiction, Horror and Fantasy, for the past forty years. I believe that with where the audience and fan community is today, it has more potential than ever before to expand beyond the printed pages. I look forward to the coming months and years in building on the legacy of this institutional brand, that will excite and engage our fans while reaching and welcoming new fans into our community." Matthew Medney

Mr. Medney will remain CEO of Herø, as he runs Heavy Metal. He looks to leverage the assets and audience of the two companies, and lead them into the new decade of 2020.

