Matthew Mielcarek Named SVP, Analytics & Insights Strategy

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a full-service fundraising and analytics agency, announces the promotion of Matthew Mielcarek to SVP, Analytics & Insights. Matthew joined Pursuant in 2017 as VP, Analytics & Insights Strategy. Over his twenty-year career and the past four years at Pursuant, he has consistently served clients with a commitment to excellence, driving a culture of curiosity within the agency and clients. His industry experience, organizational expertise, and passion for storytelling has enabled him to utilize insights to develop high level strategy to drive mission impact. In his role as SVP, Analytics & Insights Strategy, Matthew will continue to lead the Analytics & Insights consultancy in achieving its growth goals and partnering with sales to drive new business across the agency.
Under his leadership, Pursuant has worked with some of America's leading nonprofit brands including, Alzheimer's Association, Make-a-Wish Foundation, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and most recently, American Cancer Society and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. He and his team are dedicated to solving fundraising's greatest challenges through the advancement of insights and data analytics solutions for marketers and fundraisers, enabling them to understand and act on the value in their data.
"We are thrilled to announce Matthew's new appointment, as he has been instrumental in growing our Analytics and Insights consultancy and new business development," states Jennifer Bielat, EVP, Client Strategy at Pursuant. "He approaches his work with passion, a dedicated spirit, and an innovative mind… and that is what has driven success for our clients and agency."
In addition to his involvement in strategic client initiatives to uncover donor trends and fundraising opportunities, his keen understanding of the fundraising landscape has positioned him as a respected industry thought leader. Fundraisers and marketers turn each year to the Pursuant Giving Outlook for the most critical insights and trends, where Mielcarek compiles intel from the industry's most respected resources and delivers an overview with a unique and compelling perspective. In addition, he is advisor to the industry-leading analytics platform, GivingDNA. The donor engagement platform was purpose built to help fundraisers discover, segment, and identify their most valuable donors and advocates.
"Analytics and Insights drive strategy here at Pursuant and for our clients. We continue to make vast investments in this area and I'm proud of Matthew's leadership and work product from his team over the years," states Trent Ricker, CEO of Pursuant. "I've had the privilege of working with Matthew for many years and his innovation and curiosity in analytics, research, and technology drive strategies and undoubtedly stronger results for our clients."
Pursuant is the only data-driven, full-service fundraising agency dedicated to helping nonprofits experience fundraising success. Founded in 2001, Pursuant partners with an expansive breadth of nonprofit organizations, leveraging insights and analytics, multichannel solutions, and winning creative strategies. To learn more where vision meets mission, visit www.pursuant.com.
