Matthew Morris to Join Greenhill in New York as Head of Insurance Corporate Advisory

Mr. Morris has 21 years of investment banking experience focused on the insurance industry. Most recently he has served as a Managing Director at Willis Towers Watson Securities, a specialized investment banking boutique focused exclusively on the insurance industry that is a unit of Willis Towers Watson. Prior to that, Matt was a Managing Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, where he spent 12 years. He began his career with Ernst & Young.

Scott L. Bok, Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill, said, "We are pleased that Matt is joining our Firm to lead our corporate advisory efforts in the insurance industry. His deep experience as a senior banker to the industry, combined with the breadth of corporate relationships he has built over time, will be invaluable assets to our Firm. Matt is our seventh Managing Director addition of the year to date, all New York based, with six of those being focused on particular industry sectors that are of strategic interest to us and one in the financing and restructuring advisory area that we have been seeking to expand."

Greenhill & Co., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank entirely focused on providing financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions, restructurings, financings and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions and governments globally. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, Chicago, Dallas, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Houston, London, Madrid, Melbourne, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto.

